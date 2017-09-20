Eastern third Wisbech anglers Sensas struggle to find bites

Sensas Mark One based in Wisbech have a fine record in the Eastern Region Shield event, writes Ken Wade.

In fact last year’s match saw them take the honours with a fine team performance.

This year’s event was fished on the River Nene and Ferry Meadows Lakes, two good venues when the conditions are favourable.

Unfortunately just about everything was wrong on the day which saw many of the big field struggling for a bite in lots of the sections.

Top team were Matrix Image followed by Peterborough B and then came Sensas Mark One Red in third place.

On the individual front Craig Hawksworth took the honours with 12kl 210 gr, not great but very respectable on the day.

Back on the local match fishing scene Spratts AC fished the Willow Lake on the Decoy complex which produced some good weights in the high number pegs.

Match winner was Terry Tribe, he drew peg 24 and caught on meat, maggot and pellet through the day, most fish coming to a short pole line to give him 99lb 12oz.

In the runner-up spot was Trevor Cousins on 22.

He fished meat in the margins for 84lb 8oz, then came Mac Campbell with 76lb 15oz, he caught on sweetcorn and pellet from 28.

Fenland Rods were also on the Decoy complex for their latest fixture on the Six Island Pool. This season must be the best-ever for Dave Garner: he just can’t stop catching fish.

On Sunday he drew peg 19, certainly not the best peg on the lake but on his very first cast of the day he must have known he was going to do well as his tried and trusted rod and line method saw him land a 10lb carp.

Whilst most people really struggled, he went on to win the match with 85lb, all caught on cat meat close in.

His son James pushed him all the way, coming second with 82lb, then came Tony Nesbett with 78lb and John Garner on 67lb 8oz.

Kingfisher Lake over at Townsend Fishery continues to produce some good weights.

Leading the way in the fisheries latest open match was Colin Begbie, he drew peg 10 and caught on the long pole with pellet for 76lb.

Runner-up was Warren Wright, he fished close in from peg 6 again fishing pellet, followed by Marek Wadas on 44lb 7oz.

Those anglers fishing the latest Buttonhole Tuesday match were greeted with some poor weather conditions once again. Sport was good but most went home soaking wet.

Leading the way was Andy Lawrence with 96lb 12oz taken from peg 8. Andy caught on a short pole and paste approach.

In second place with 76lb 10oz was Andrew Carter, then came Maria (unfortunately they forgot to record her surname!) on 58lb 8oz.