Fen anglers head to Rookery Waters festival

It looks like being a really busy time over at Rookery Waters, writes Ken Wade.

This coming weekend the fishery hosts its two-day festival with £1,000 up for grabs and, with a whole host of big names taking part, it’s going to be a real tussle for the top spot.

MFCP

Bank Holiday Monday will see the fishery open its doors to another of its angling fun days, you can learn how to fish with the friendly coaches and all tackle and bait will be provided. It’s aimed at youngsters but all ages are more than welcome. You can have a go at pond dipping, ride round the farm on the tractor and trailer, or perhaps let off steam on the bouncy castle. For more information call Alex on 07824 878492.

In the latest £1,000 qualifying open fished on the Jay lake top rod was Simon Godfrey from peg 33 who caught on maggots long to catch 93lb 4oz. Runner-up from peg 26 was Gavin Butler who fished worms and casters to finish with 69lb 12oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open on the Magpie Pool Graham Welton fished the margins with maggots and groundbait to put 167lb to the scales for the win. Runner-up Kevin Peacock fished his favoured catmeat and paste tactics for 158lb 8oz, followed by Roger Gowler on 151lb 6oz.

In the Sunday open at Townsend Lakes Myke Pollard took the honours on the Woodpecker Pool with 118lb 4oz taken from peg 13 on a maggot feeder, then pole and pellet. Runner-up was Derrick Upson with 96lb, he fished a short pole line close in. Third place went to Marek Wadas on 81lb.

It was a good week for Pete Emery, in the midweek Tydd Gote matches. He topped the field on Wednesday with 11lb 9oz, which also saw him collect the £50 golden peg envelope.

Then the following day he took the honours in the club match fished on Black Dyke, putting 5lb 11oz to the scales.

There was a good turnout for the Tydd Gote Sunday match fished on the Main Road section, Dave Simmons bagging his first ever top spot with a net of skimmers of 15lb 7oz. Andrew Kilby came second with 11lb 3oz, followed by Darren Williams on 6lb 4oz.

Spratts AC fished the small carp lake at Kingsland Fishery recently which saw some huge nets of fish taken. Leading the way with a massive 283lb 5oz was Trevor Cousins, he fished pellet up in the water from peg 9 catching carp to 10lb.

Runner-up was Peter Parlett with 222lb 8oz, he also fished pellet up in the water, then came Martin Parker on 110lb 2oz. He fished meat on the feeder close in and later fished meat in the margins from peg 8.

Results from the latest match at Buttonhole Fishery saw weights not quite as good as expected. Jonny Clark took the honours with 112lb 4oz of carp taken on paste over pellet with a few fish from the margins on meat late on from peg 4.

Runner-up was Andrew Carter with 87lb of carp from peg 14 caught on cat meat, followed by Mark Grange with 70lb 4oz of carp from peg 8.

A good tench weighing in at 5lb 9oz was enough to see Jack Halverson out in front in the latest Chatteris Workingmen’s Club match. Runner-up Peter Cornwall had a bream in his catch of 5lb 8oz, then came Mark Bodger on 5lb 7oz.