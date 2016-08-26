Fen anglers Sensas struggle to make their Mark in national event gales

On a very difficult River Trent our local side Sensas Mark One struggled in some of the worst conditions you could imagine to fish in, writes Ken Wade.

The Division One National is still regarded as the big team event to win but it was not to be for Fen side Mark One as the draw bag played a big part on the day.

The all but gale force winds made an average peg poor at best on a tidal river not in great form. For the record Drennan Barnsley took the top spot, but for most it was not a day to remember.

The full results of the two day Rookery Waters £1,000 final have not yet been released but I can tell you that Tom Edwards put in two solid performances on Saturday and Sunday to walk off with the top spot.

This was a very good performance against a quality local field.

The biggest local match of the weekend was the final of the Tydd Gote Mega match, anglers had to qualify for this final through a series of club matches so a strong line-up on the North Level Drain on Sunday prepared to do battle.

Leading the way with a massive net of bream from peg 14 on the Main Road section was Ian Benton.

He caught steadily all day catching all of his fish on a groundbait feeder to weigh in 65lb 8oz.

Runner-up was Chris Lynn. He fished the pole on peg 2 and caught a net of roach and skimmers together with a bonus bream for 13lb 14oz.

Third place went to John Taylor on 9lb 13oz.

Series and match organiser John Bates was very pleased with the event as were all of the anglers and John is confident of an even bigger and better event in 2017.

Over on the Decoy complex Fenland Rods fished their latest fixture on the Six Island Pool. The venue has been out of sorts recently but despite the blustery conditions some good weights were taken.

Leading the way with 171lb 7oz was James Garner. He fished cat meat close in from peg 11.

Similar tactics put the consistent Kev Lee into second place from peg 21 with 121lb 12oz, then came Mathew Lutkin on 111lb 1oz and Bill Foster on 97lb 4oz.

At long last the Tuesday match at Buttonhole Fishery saw anglers greeted by a warm and sunny evening and weights reflected the much improved conditions. In pole position was Andrew Carter with 142lb of carp caught at eight metres on paste over pellet and some very large samples from the margins late on, again on big lumps of paste over corn from peg 2.

Runner-up with 135lb was Mark Grange. He caught a few fish on the pellet waggler and everything else from the margins from peg 4. Third place went to Les Barry on 100lb.

Spratt’s AC found themselves on the mighty Beastie Pool for their midweek club match which produced some excellent sport for most of the field.

In first place from peg 30 was Peter Parlett. He put 162lb 11oz to the scales taken close in on meat, netting carp to 8lb and several good barbel.

Mac Campbell took the runner-up spot with 150lb 8oz from peg 2. He fished the same tactics as the winner.

In third place was Terry Tribe. He was on peg 23 and caught on meat and sweetcorn from the margins to finish with 104lb.