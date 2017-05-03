Freeman proves Magpie at Rookery Waters is in top form

If you are looking around for a match water then look no further than Rookery Waters, writes Ken Wade.

Right now it’s hitting top form with both pleasure anglers and matchmen alike bagging up.

Both the Jay and Magpie Pools are in cracking form and with a variety of baits and tactics to choose from it would be hard not to catch right now.

It’s no surprise then that the regular Saturday opens at the fishery are now being spread over the two main pools and in last weekend’s encounter Steve Freeman took the honours and earned a place in the big £1,000 grand final to be fished later in the year. Using pellets and meat on the pole in both edges and pellet long tight to the lilies from peg 29 on the Magpie Pool he caught carp to three pounds to finish with 189lb 14oz. Not too far off the pace was Chris Saunders, he was on peg 8 and caught on meat all day for 167lb 2oz. Then came Kevin Peacock with 160lb 10oz.

Over on Jay Lake top rod on peg 26 was Simon Skelton, who put 115lb 4oz to the scales, followed by Josh Pace with 105lb 9oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open match on Magpie anglers were a little doubtful of a good day’s sport but in fact it fished well. Josh Pace topped the field with 145lb 12oz using pellet on the deck from favoured peg 27. He caught a big stamp of fish averaging 4-5lb to take the win. Second was Kevin Peacock on 107lb 12oz, then came Chris Saunders on 102lb 14oz.

A rough and windy Cedar Pool at Decoy Lakes was the venue for the latest Fenland Rods fixture which saw most of the fancied pegs producing the goods. Out in front on the middle pegs was Dick Warrener. He fished very close in all day on meat for 150lb. On the opposite bank was John Garner who put 112lb to the scales to take second place, then came Callum Judge with 108lb and Les Bedford with 79lb 12oz.

Spratt’s AC were on the mighty Beastie Lake for their midweek match which saw Mac Campbell topping the list with 111lb 3oz taken from peg 18. He fished meat and pellet close in netting carp and barbel. In second place from peg 30 was Bob Barrett, who alternated between meat and sweetcorn on the feeder for 94lb 13oz. Mick Raby came third, also on the feeder, weighing in 83lb 5oz.

The changeable midweek weather certainly didn’t help those fishing the regular Tuesday match at Buttonhole Fishery, although the leading weights were better than had been expected. Mark Grange with 141lb 6oz of carp from peg 20 took the top spot. He caught carp to double figures with a few fish to the pellet waggler and the majority on a short pole line on luncheon meat over corn. Andrew Carter with 69lb 15oz of carp on paste over pellet from peg 14 took the runner-up spot, then came Danny Button with 67lb 5oz from peg 9.

The ever-changing weather conditions saw weights a little lower than of late at Townsend Fishery in the open match fished on the Kingfisher Pool on Sunday – 57lb 14oz was enough to take first place for Sam Hawkes. He drew peg 10 and caught in the margins with red maggot. In second place was Myke Pollard, he fished a small method feeder with pellet, putting a level 43lb to the scales. Then came Colin Begbie with 37lb 10oz. He caught on the pole with pellet and took a few fish late on in the margins with sweetcorn.