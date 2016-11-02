Hot Old Nene Benwick pegs benefit angler Weedon in East Midland Winter League

A good third round match in the East Midland Winter League series was never in doubt on the Old Nene at Benwick, the only surprise was the amount of big fish caught, writes Ken Wade.

Despite a very mild week leading up to Sunday’s match very few tench and bream were taken which was reflected in the individual results which saw a string of cracking small fish weights topped by John Weedon with 12lb 15oz taken from the hot pegs in A section.

Runner-up was Pete Vasey, he caught all day on a squatt and pinkie approach for 11lb 2oz, then came Ian Reynolds with 10lb 6 ½oz.

Stanjay Gold put out a very strong side bringing in some of the most experienced anglers at their disposal and it paid off handsomely, taking first place on the day with 31 points.

Another very consistent performance from Browning Hotrods, who came second on the day, sees the two Huntingdon based sides topping the leader board after three rounds with six points each. Sensas Mark One are third on 8 points followed by Matrix Image on 10.

The next match is scheduled for the drains in the Whittlesey and Ramsey area, with a practice match taking place this coming Sunday.

The first in the regular winter series of matches on the Old Nene at March got underway on Sunday which saw a much lower than usual attendance enjoy some fine action. The March By-Pass section produced the match winner, Steve Slater topping the field with five tench and a few perch from the end peg putting 24lb 7oz to the scales. In the same section Ben Jackson came in second, he fished a waggler with maggot taking a net of rudd along with a tench to put 20lb 7oz to the scales. Mick Kelly took third place with 20lb 2oz.

The last match of the year for the Fenland Rods anglers saw them lining the banks of the Cedar Pool on the Decoy complex. Taking the honours was Mac Campbell, he caught carp steadily all day from peg 22 on maggot close in to weigh 108lb 10oz. Runner-up was Dave Garner with 86lb 5oz, then came Tony Nisbitt with 78lb 5oz and Kev Lee with 75lb 5oz.

The Buttonhole Tuesday matches ended last week. It has been an extremely productive year on the lake albeit very sad that owner Richard Button wasn’t there to enjoy it with them, but organiser Andrew Carter is on track for the matches to run again in the spring. Perhaps fitting then that Andrew took the top spot in this match putting 82lb to the scales, caught on paste over pellet from peg 4. Runner up was Sammy McSpadden with 54lb 8oz, followed by Mark Grange on 28lb.

There was good turnout for the Rookery Waters Saturday open match, which saw Mark Pollard once again proving to be much too strong for the field, putting 116lb 12oz to the scales from peg 25 for the win and he also went home with the £200 golden peg payout. Guy Dew continued his fine run of form taking second place with 92lb 10oz, followed by Jason Fulcher on 83lb 8oz.

Jay Lake fished well for the over 55’s midweek match with some very respectable weights for this time of year. Pete Holland took first place from peg 46 with 105lb 15oz. Runner-up was Will Hadley on 62lb, with Roy Whincup third on 58lb 14oz.

Fishery boss Colin Begbie topped the latest open match at Townsend Lakes. Colin fished a long pole approach with pellet from peg 14 on the Kingfisher Pool to record 70lb 4oz. Runner-up with 56lb 12oz was Andy Morrow, then came Ashley Kinsey on 40lb 4oz.

One of the big surprise results of last week has to be the Spratt’s AC match fished on the Damson Lake at Decoy. It’s well known as a small fish water but the big fish showed in numbers. Mick Raby led the way with 111lb 15oz of carp to six pounds taken on meat close in. In second place was Trevor Cousins on 91lb 2oz, again with some good carp in his catch on pellet. Third John Garner with 62lb 4oz.