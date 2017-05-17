Huge weights taken at Townsend Lakes Upwell

It’s exciting times over at Townsend Lakes right now, sport has been very good for both match and pleasure anglers with some huge weights taken, writes Ken Wade.

The fishery backed team fished a challenge match on Saturday against a strong Wicklewood side and took a narrow victory by just a single point thanks to Harry Young taking first place with 87lb 2oz, fishing sweetcorn down the margins, and Colin Begbie backing him up with 67lb 6oz which was enough to claim the runner-up spot.

It turned out to be a great weekend for fishery boss Colin as he caught a new lake record carp late on Sunday evening, banking a fine 20lb 4oz carp on the pole fishing a small piece of meat on a size 18 hook to 4lb 12oz line.

Those fishing both the Woodpecker and Kingfisher Pools are reminded that they now need to bring their own keepnets and they should be laid out to dry until 15 minutes before fishing. On the Cuckoo Pool it’s still fishery nets to be used.

In the Sunday open match on the Kingfisher pool Marek Wadas led the way. He put 38lb 6oz to the scales all taken on a small Method feeder with pellet. Runner-up was Steve Hillman on 38lb 2oz, followed by Alan Owen with a level 30lb.

The latest result from the Buttonhole Tuesday match was expected to be a good fixture but it turned out to be a very hard match with a drop in weights. Someone highlighted the water temperature was down 1.5 degrees on the previous week so I can only presume that had something to do with it.

Topping the field was Andrew Carter with 58lb 4oz of carp from peg 12. He caught on paste over pellet with two bonus fish from the margins on cat meat which were the difference between winning and coming nowhere.

Not far behind was Andy Rose with 53lb 1oz of carp from peg 21 caught on the pellet waggler, then came Danny Button with 45lb 12oz.

Rookery Waters continues to attract a big field for their Saturday £1,000 qualifiers, but with so many anglers pegged tightly around the lake weights inevitably dropped.

Booking his space in the August final was Dave Corcoran using pellet and cat meat in the margins for 113lb 4oz from peg 38.

That was just enough to edge out Tony McGregor, who fished pellet shallow from peg 6 for 109lb 4oz. Ben Townsend was third on 82lb 6oz.

With a few less anglers fishing the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open on Magpie weights improved dramatically, March angler Ian Darrington using cat meat short to finish with a huge net of carp weighing in at 217lb 10oz. Runner-up Tony Dawson fished similar tactics with cat meat in the margins to finish on 163lb 4oz, then came Steve Hayward on 115lb.

If you are after some really big specimen carp and catfish then why not give Willowcroft Fishery out at Wisbech St Mary a try? Over the past few weeks anglers have been reporting specimen fish coming out, with many taking personal best catches.

There are several lakes to choose from, each has their own rules and regulations to look after the specimen fish and to ensure anglers have the right equipment for this type of fishing.

Give the fishery a call on 01945 701625 for all the details.