King Kev returns to winning ways in Fenland Rods fixture

Kev Lee returned to his winning ways in the Fenland Rods fixture at the Head Fen Fishery, writes Ken Wade.

Lee claimed a fancied peg close to some lilypads and, using rod and line tactics rather than the pole, he fished cat meat close to the pads to put 115lb 7oz to the scales.

He was closely followed by Dave Garner, who caught his fish late on with meat for 111lb 11oz, and Alan Golightly with 94lb 4oz and Stuart Dennis with 90lb 13oz.

Weights in the latest Buttonhole Tuesday match were not as good as recently with the weather taking a turn for the worse.

Having said that, the leading catches were still respectable.

Leading the way with 91lb 10oz was Jonny Clark, with Wayne Bryan runner-up on 86lb 8oz, followed by Mark Grange on 77lb 10oz.

Spratts AC fished their latest match on Horseshoe Lake at Decoy where the early pegs dominated once again.

Peter Spriggs took the honours with 119lb 4oz from peg six.

He caught carp to 7lb fishing paste on a short pole line before switching to the margins late in the match.

Not too far behind was Trevor Cousins, who fished the pole with pellet up in the water on peg 8 for a total of 108lb 7oz.

Terry Tribe came in third, he fished close in with meat and pellet from peg 5, putting 78lb 2oz to the scales.

The John Lawrence memorial match at Rookery Waters on the Magpie saw a good turnout, raising money for the Hope Charity, Thorpe Hall.

Manea angler Wayne Shepherd was victorious on the method feeder before switching to the edges with pellet and corn to finish with 212lb 4oz.

Runner-up Roger Gowler used meat and corn in the margins for 191lb 12oz, finishing ahead of Ian Warby on 138lb 10oz and Jason Fulcher with 135lb 12oz.

Teenager Josh Newman took the honours in the latest King of the Fens event on the Middle Level.

He found a few decent bream and some skimmers on a groundbait feeder to finish on 17lb 8oz.

Runner-up and showing the first match win in the series was no fluke was Sonny Lynn, who put 16lb 9oz to the scales.

On the team front, Tackle and Bates took top spot with 25 points.

There were some huge weights and a shock winner in the recent Townsend Lakes open match fished on the Cuckoo Canal Pool.

Marek Wadas put a winning 198lb 8oz to the scales taken on maggot and pellet.

His winning total was 100lb better than he had ever caught in a match before.

Runner-up with 149lb 12oz was Martin Shelldrake, caught on pellet and corn, followed by Derek Upson on 128lb 2oz.

Jon Young claimed victory in the Tydd Gote club’s Wednesday match fished on the main road section of the North Level Drain.

Thursday’s club match saw Dave Williams top the field on the Black Dyke, before Andrew Kilby triumphed in the Sunday club match, which was also on the main road section.