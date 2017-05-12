Lee leads Fenland Rods way with huge Kingsland Turves haul

Fenland Rods enjoyed some great sport in their latest fixture at Kingsland Fishery, Turves, which saw big weights and some very big carp taken, writes Ken Wade.

Leading the way with a huge 136lb 10oz was Kevin Lee. He drew peg 9 and caught well in the second half of the match, catching on meat over corn.

Peter Parlett secured the runner-up spot, falling just short of the winner, putting 135lb 13oz to the scales. Peter just loves to fish floating baits and Kingsland is one of the few fisheries in the area that allows it to be fished in matches. In third place, fishing meat close in, was Dave Garner on 99lb 4oz.

Spratt’s AC fixture was also fished at Kingsland using the prolific Small Carp Lake and the in-form Parlett topped the field from peg 17 catching the majority of his fish up in the water to finish with 103lb 10oz. Runner-up on 99lb 14oz was Trevor Cousins, who drew peg 5 and caught in the margins with meat. Third place went to Mac Campbell, who fished pellet and meat close in for 87lb 11oz.

A cool Tuesday evening put a few anglers off fishing the regular Buttonhole Fishery match but it certainly didn’t stop the fish from feeding and it’s only going to get better at this fishery just out side Wisbech. Leading the way was Jonny Clark with 119lb 5oz of carp from peg 18 with the majority of these fish caught shallow on pellet close to the island with a few bonus fish caught late on from the margins on meat. It was really tight at the top of the leader board, Andrew Carter with 110lb 2oz of carp, with most of these coming from the margins on meat, was runner-up, followed by Mark Chesters on 107lb 9oz.

There was another good turnout for the latest Saturday £1,000 Qualifier at Rookery Waters which was fished on Magpie Pool. With a week of cold north easterly winds it was always going to see weights a little lower than of late.

Fishery regular Josh Pace made no mistake from peg 25 with a hard-earned 122lb 2oz, the Sensas Mark One angler used his favoured meat short and pellet long and in the margins to catch carp averaging 3lb.

Runner-up was Simon Godfrey. Using pellet shallow and meat in the edges he caught 48 carp for 121lb 14oz, then came Tim Bates with 117lb 14oz.

Jon Young from peg 23 took the top spot in the Thursday open on Magpie, using pellets and maggots short to total 67lb 8oz. Runner-up from peg 47 was David Adams with 64lb 6oz to just edge out Tony Dawson on 64lb 4oz.

There is good news from the Environment Agency as they have announced junior anglers aged 12 to 16 can now get a free fishing licence. They still need to get one and it only takes a few minutes at www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence

Every year coarse fishing on Fenland drains and rivers stops for three months to give fish a chance to spawn, and every year there are people who flout the law and risk stocks by fishing illegally.

This year they are in for a big surprise. With well over 300 Angling Trust voluntary bailiffs out and about right now supporting EA officers and the police in Operation Clampdown, illegal anglers are being targeted and prosecuted right across the country.