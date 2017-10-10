New Tydd Gote AC pike challenge on North Level Drain

With so many pike showing on the North Level Drain in recent weeks it’s no real suprise to learn that Tydd Gote AC are going to be running a series of pike matches, writes Ken Wade.

The first of five events takes place this Saturday. The draw is at 8am.

The club have called the series the North Level Pike Challenge and the eventual winner will receive £100 donated by T.G.A.C plus top-up money from the series and a trophy. The biggest fish of the series will also win a cash prize and a trophy.

The club’s local rules will apply so make sure you are fully up to date with them, the main rule though is strictly no live baiting. If you want more information or would like to book in call Robbie Wright on 07879199428.

There was a big practice match for round two of the East Midland Winter league on Sunday spread over the Twenty Foot Drain and the Old Nene at March. Looking at the result the Old Nene is the place to draw this coming weekend as the rudd, roach and even tench showed along the popular by-pass section. Danny Grimsey topped a strong line up with 38lb 6oz, followed closely by local rod Alan Palmer on 33lb 9oz and Tim Bates with 30lb 2oz. Great to see so many fish showing, let’s hope it’s just as good this weekend.

Fenland Rods had a full house on the Beastie Lake for its fixture, but with the changing weather conditions weights were not as good as they have been in recent weeks. Leading the way with 85lb 4oz was Neil Garner. He caught short on a rod and line approach from peg 26. John Smith came in second on 57lb 12oz fishing pellet close in followed by Dennis Sambridge on 56lb 12oz.

Spratts AS were also on the Decoy complex for their club match which saw Trevor Cousins in fine form once again taking the honours from peg 13 on the Yew Pool. He fished a banded hard pellet close in, netting carp to double figures for a winning 107lb 1oz. Terry Tribe came second. He fished a small feeder with pellet for 85lb 1oz, followed by Peter Spriggs on 84lb 12oz.

One or two venues around the area saw weights dropping off but not on the Woodpecker Pool at Townsend Lakes. Top rod in the fishery open match was John Whitcombe, who drew peg 4 and put a fine 135lb 4oz net to the scales catching on the long pole with pellet then down the margins with maggot. Runner-up with 113lb 8oz was Colin Begbie, who also fished pellet long but switched to sweetcorn late in the match close in. Alan Owen came third putting 67lb 12oz to the scales.

The evenings have been much cooler of late and that did see weights drop considerably over at Buttonhole Fishery in the latest Tuesday afternoon/evening match.

Even so Andrew Carter still put a winning 80lb 10oz to the scales. He caught carp on peg 14 fishing a pellet and paste approach on the pole then took a few bonus fish late on with meat from the margins. Andy Lawrence took the runner up spot with 55lb 8oz, followed by Chuck Frohawk with 43lb.

I made a mistake with dates for the forthcoming Buttonhole Fishery Matches. They start on October 21, followed by one on October 29. Book with Chris on 079282 22462.