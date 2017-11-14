Popular Kye stars among fen anglers in East Midland League

The latest East Midland Winter League was fished across the Fens using High Lode, Factory Bank, Kings Dyke and Cock Bank, with some venues fishing much better than others.

It made for a very interesting team result and one that will please Wisbech-based Sensas Mark One.

Catch shot of Spratts AC winner Terry Tribe.

They hauled themselves back into contention with a team match win on the day and are now well in touch with the league leaders Matrix Image with two rounds to go.

On the individual front there was a big round of applause for winner Kye Jerrom, a popular angler who has been fishing this league for many years now.

He came good from the end peg on the Cock Bank Drain, putting 10 tench to the scales taken on the long pole with a chopped worm and caster approach, to see him haul a fine 32lb 13oz.

In-form Mark Pollard took the runner-up spot from Factory Bank, putting a net of roach and rudd together for 21lb 5oz, just edging out Colin Oakman on 19lb 9oz.

Full result: 1 Kye Jerrom, Browning Hotrods, 32lb 13oz; 2 Mark Pollard, Stanjay, 21lb 5oz; 3 C Oakman, Browning Hotrods, 19lb 9oz; 4 S Colclough, Matrix Image, 18lb 6oz.

Teams: 1 Sensas Mark One White, 26pts; 2 Browning Hotrods, 28; 3 Matrix Image, 28; 4 Stanjay Gold, 32; 5 Stanjay Silver, 44; 6 Mark One Black, 58.

League: 1 Matrix Image, 9pts (match pts); 2 Browning Hotrods, 9; 3 Stanjay Gold, 11; 4 Sensas Mark One White, 12; 5 Sensas Mark One Black, 20; 6 Stanjay Silver, 23.

More and more matchmen are heading over to Rookery Waters to fish the regular open matches so once again the fishery had to split the match over two lakes, this time fishing Magpie and the Raven Pools. There seems to be no stopping Mark Pollard at the fishery as week after week he invariably makes the frame. In this match he took the top spot on the Magpie Pool from peg 34. He fished a long line at 16 metres with bread as his chosen hook bait to put together an impressive 98lb 12oz. Runner-up on this lake was Richard Bond from peg 24. He fished pellet on the long pole line for a decent 69lb 4oz. Over on the Raven Pool match winner Ricky Ashwell found the better stamp of fish on peg 8 to win the lake with 74lb 4oz. Ricky fished down the middle and also on a long pole line to the far bank with 4mm expanders over micro pellets. Next door on peg 9 was James Taylor who kept the pressure on Ricky all day to finish with a level 70lb for second on the lake.

As in previous weeks the match had a continental payout so that whatever lake you drew on it makes sure you are not at a disadvantage, but still rewards the winner.

1 – Mark Pollard – Peg 34 Magpie – 98lb 12oz; 2 – Ricky Ashwell – Peg 8 Raven – 74lb 4oz; 3 – Richard Bond – Peg 24 Magpie – 69lb 4oz; 4 – James Taylor – Peg 9 Raven – 70lb 0oz.

Like many waters across the area it would seem fish are getting ready for winter, not feeding as they do through the summer months and making it tough going on cold days. So it’s time to scale down the tackle with lighter lines and smaller hooks. Perhaps above all do not feed too much until you do get the fish willing to have a go. In the latest Spratts AC match fished on the Six Islands Pool at Decoy Lakes it was Terry Tribe taking the honours with a modest 40lb 8oz. Terry fished corn and pellet at 8 metres, catching carp to 6lb from peg 14. Runner-up Peter Barnes fished the waggler with maggot and pellet two-thirds across from peg 19, catching carp to 7lb for 34lb 12oz, followed by Bob Barrett with 31lb 1oz, all caught on a small feeder from peg 6.

In the midweek Tydd Gote match fished on the North Level Drain Ian Benton took the top spot with a fine 17lb, a net of small fish all taken on the whip. Runner-up was Pete Emery, 16lb 8oz, his catch included two big perch. Third place went to John Taylor. He caught roach, rudd and skimmers for 14lb 14oz.

Buttonhole Fishery saw a new name leading the way in the latest open on the water. Mark Henry took the honours with 97lb 2oz from peg 19, catching up to the island fishing a small feeder. Runner -up was Steve Burridge who also fished the feeder, recording a level 45lb from peg 4.