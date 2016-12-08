Practice makes perfect for Wright at Fenland Factory Bank

With just one round to go of the East Midland Winter League, there was always going to be a good turnout on the chosen venue for last weekend’s final practice match, writes Ken Wade.

Yet again the fenland drains did not disappoint those lining the banks on a bitterly cold and frosty morning.

As expected Factory Bank was the star of the show with a string of double figure nets recorded.

Rob Wright continues his great run of form by topping a very strong field with a fine 19lb 4oz net of small fish taken from peg 1 on Factory Bank. He alternated between two whip lines catching roach and a few perch on punch and pinkie. In second place was Dave Rowell, also drawn at Factory Bank, he put 16lb 6oz to the scales followed by Colin Oakman with 15lb 9oz and Pete Vasey with a level 14lb.

After five tough rounds with lots of ups and downs on the team fishing front it all comes down to this one match on Sunday to decide the league winner. It looks like it’s between league leaders Stanjay Gold and Sensas Mark One as they are joint top of the leader board, but don’t write off Browning Hotrods. They are only a couple of points adrift and a match win on the day could yet see them into the grand final in February on the Old Nene and Decoy Lakes.

The leading weights look very respectable in the latest Guru/Bag Em Baits winter series fished on the Beastie Lake on the Decoy complex, but in fact for many it was a very tough day with the odd fish or two still giving reasonable points.

Leading the way with a very impressive 94lb 8oz was Jimmy Brooks from unfancied peg 9. He fished the pole with pellet, netting carp to 5lb.

In second place was Simon Godfrey, he caught on red maggot for 88lb 10oz, then came Nigel Baxter with 41lb 10lz.

Once again the Cuckoo Canal pool on the Townsend Lakes Fishery produced some very good winter weights with John Whitcombe topping the list with 72lb 4oz from peg 31. He fished the pole with pellet and caught steadily all day. Not too far off the pace was Colin Begbie on 63lb 8oz fishing similar tactics to the winner, then came Alan Owen with 62lb 2oz all caught on pellet and later in the day red maggot.

There is just no stopping Mark Pollard at Rookery Waters in the Saturday open matches on the Magpie Pool, even on a tough day he completely dominated a strong field with 90lb 7oz. Drawn on peg 25, he caught on bread fished into the lilies. Runner-up was Dan Simper with 74lb 4oz, with Richard Bond taking third place on 69lb 1oz.

Tydd Gote results.

Clough Bridge, Weds: 1 Don Green, 13lb 14oz, 2 John Taylor 10lb 9oz, 3 Andy Greenwood 9lb 1oz.

Clough Bridge, Sunday: 1 Paul Bawden 5lb 3oz, 2 Dick Paul 4lb 8oz, 3 Darren Williams 2lb 8oz.

If you are looking for a day’s pleasure fishing over the next few weeks then the Old Nene at March right now is fishing as well as it has done for many years, with anglers bagging double figure nets of roach on bread punch or pinkie over groundbait.