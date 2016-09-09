Price is right for Fens Middle Level runner-up spot

Round Three of the King of the Fens team event saw the anglers lining the banks of the Middle Level drain, writes Ken Wade.

Some time ago now this was one of the top Fenland waters but over the past few years it’s been neglected as a match fishing venue.

It’s still full of fish but conditions were against those fishing at the weekend, but thankfully it still produced a good team event. On the individual front it was Paul Cowern leading the way – he caught a mixed bag of roach and skimmers with a bonus tench to push him well clear of the chasing pack.

In second place was Sensas Mark One rod John Price with 12lb 4oz, followed by Duncan Ray with 12lb. The all important team scores saw Browning Hot Rods put an impressive 30 total score card in, runners-up were Top Guns with 24 points, followed by Sensas Mark One Black on 23.

With just one round to go it’s still all up for grabs, Sensas Mark One Black lead a three horse race for the title on 6 points with Browning Hotrods on 7 and Top Guns with 8.

Bulls Mill was the venue for the latest Chatteris Workingmen’s Club match which saw Jack Halverson put a level 6lb to the scales, small fish and a bonus tench. Weights fell sharply after that, Derek Leek had 1lb 12oz for second place followed by Steve Newell with 1lb 10oz.

In the Wednesday Tydd Gote match it was Don Green topping the list with 8lb 11oz of roach, most caught on hemp seed. Then came John Youngs with 7lb 5oz, followed by Pat North with 7lb 1oz. Dick Paul took the honours on Sunday from the North Level drain, he weighed in 8lb 9oz, a net of skimmers and a bonus tench. Runner-up with 7lb 3oz was Len Chucksmith with Andrew Kilby third on 7lb 1oz.

Steven Hillman is the man to beat at Townsend Fishery right now. Making it two wins in a row he topped the field with 47lb 9oz from the Kingfisher Pool at the weekend. Drawn on peg 12 he caught on the long pole with meat. Not far behind with 46lb 6oz was Colin Begbie, he caught on pellet and sweetcorn. Third place went to Andy Murrow with 38lb 10oz.

Elm Pool on the Decoy Complex saw Fenland Rods in action at the weekend and Kev Lee stormed back to his winning ways. He drew peg 16 and put 182lb 1oz to the scales caught on his favourite cat meat.

Hot on his heels was Tony Nesbitt, drawn on the opposite side of the lake and using 3mm expander pellet. He weighed in 175lb 14oz to take the runner-up spot. Third place went to Dave Garner on 109lb 12oz, followed by John Smith with 108lb 14oz.

Buttonhole Lake was in fine form on an absolutely glorious Tuesday evening and the fishing matched the weather as the fish seemed in a very obliging mood. First place went to Sammy McSpadden with 160lb of carp, who caught a few fish on the pellet waggler but the majority were caught from the margins on meat, with some large fish into double figures being taken from peg 2.

Runner-up was Andrew Carter with 150lb all carp taken on paste at 8 metres and some large fish from a shallow margin also on paste off peg 20 and in third place with 139lb was Mark Grange with 139lb.

Spratt’s AC fished Kingsland Small Carp Lake recently and saw Trevor Cousins taking the honours with 178lb 1oz.

Trevor fished pellet up in the water at 10 metres taking carp to 10lb off the surface from peg 7. Runner-up was Mick Raby on peg 3 with 158lb 12oz fishing meat close in with Peter Spriggs third on 126lb.