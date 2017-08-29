Ray beaming after King of the Fens North Level victory

It has to be said that this year’s King of the Fens summer series must have been a real disappointment to the organisers with teams dropping out earlier in the year, leaving just seven teams competing, writes Ken Wade.

Yet, only a couple of years ago, this was one of the must-fish series for teams right across the area and indeed further afield, too.

Thankfully those that did fish saw some cracking sport on our Fen drains so perhaps, with a little encouragement, more will return to the series next year.

In the last match fished on the North Level Drain Ray Malle took the individual honours, his first big win since his return from the States. Ray started on the long pole line but quickly switched to the feeder where he found bream willing to feed on a red maggot and worm approach to finish with 32lb 15oz. Runner-up was Paul Spriggs who also found bream weighing in 23lb 10oz, followed by Dave Williams with a net of perch for 10lb 14oz. On the team front it was the strong Tackle and Bates team taking the honours with 27 points on the day and the win saw them clinch the league title with a very good 6 point tally.

Teams on the day: 1 Tackle & Bates, 27 points; Sensas Mark 1 White, 25; 3 Sensas Mark 1 Black, 23; 4 Tydd Gote, 21. League overall: 1st Tackle & Bates, 6 points; 2 Sensas Mark 1 White, 11; 3 Sensas Mark 1 Black, 12; 4 Drain Rods, 17; 5 Boston & District AC, 20; 6 Stanjay, 21. Top individual overall (on section points): 1 John Price 37 points, weight 42-2-0.

Spratts AC fished their latest fixture on the Damson Pool at Decoy Lakes and for once a lot of the bigger fish showed. Leading the way with a fine 158lb 8oz was Terry Tribe, who drew peg 16 and caught close in on pellet, netting fish to 4lb. Runner-up was John Smith, who caught on meat in the margins for 117lb 6oz, then came Peter Spriggs with 106lb 3oz.

I had an invite to fish the Fenland Rods match at North View Fishery, Gedney Hill, at the weekend and it’s a venue I have not been to for several years.

It was tough going for some, including me, but I have to say it’s well worth a visit, very clean, well kept and obviously very popular judging by the amount of anglers enjoying the day.

Top rod was the in-form Dave Garner, who fished a pellet and paste approach on rod and line tactics to weigh in 105lb 11oz. Similar tactics saw John Smith weighing in 74lb 6oz, then came Peter Parlett with 69lb 15oz.

Some good nets of fish continue to be taken from the North Level Drain. In the latest set of matches run by the Tydd Gote club, Colin Burton put a fine 60lb 8oz net of bream to the scales to top the Wednesday open match, Dave Parlett came in second with 24lb 12oz, followed by John Taylor with 19lb 4oz.

The Thursday evening match fished at Black Dyke was not so good. Andy Goodger topped a small field with a modest 3lb 12oz. Sunday saw the club back on the Main Drain and once again the bream showed up, this time it was Dick Paul leading the way with 33lb 9oz. Runner-up with 16lb 4oz was Andrew Kilby, then came Darren Williams on 15lb 9oz.