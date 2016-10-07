River Nene East Midland angling opener returns small Fenland nets

I think it would be fair to say that round one of the East Midland Winter League was something of a shock to the system for those taking part, writes Ken Wade.

Although the practice match the previous weekend did not give much encouragement that the River Nene would dramatically improve with a little more flow, hopes were high that at least roach would show.

That was not the case as the majority of the field struggled to find any decent fish so small nets taken on pinkie and squatt were the order of the day.

Topping the field was Martin Caldecote, he won the match from E section above the lock with 12lb 5oz, a bream, a tench and a few small fish. Browning Hotrods’ Steve Welford, who won the practice match, put a great small fish net together from C section, 140 fish for 7lb 10oz to take the runner-up spot. Dave Rawlings was third with 5lb 14oz followed by Trevor Oakman on 5lb 9oz.

On the team front Browning Hotrods had a great start to the league with 28 points for a win. Runners-up were Image Matrix, then came Stanjay Gold followed by Sensas Mark 1 White.

All the action now switches to Fenland waters. Next is the North Level drain at Tydd Gote for round two with a practice match this Sunday which should give us a clue to current form.

Onto local stillwaters now and Fenland Rods had a cracking result from the Beastie Lake at the weekend. The father and son combination of Dave Garner and son Neil stole the show with two fine nets of carp taken close in on cat meat.

Dave took the honours with an impressive 225lb 4oz net on peg 30 with Neil putting 185lb 12oz to the scales. Third was Mac Campbell on 117lb 13oz, followed by Bill Foster with 100lb.

The Woodpecker pool at Townsend Lake hit top form at the weekend with venue regular Steven Hillman managing to take first place with a fine 104lb 5oz net of carp taken on meat from the margins on peg 11. In a very close match Sam Hawks came second putting 99lb 12oz to the scales all taken on paste fished on the long pole. Third place went to John Boughen with 60lb 2oz.

The form of the Buttonhole Tuesday matches has seen some huge weights recorded of late, this is a top class venue and well worth a visit. The Tuesday matches see locals and a few from a little further afield enjoy some great sport.

I doubt you will be disappointed if you give it a try.

In the latest match Andrew Carter topped the field with 159lb of carp and barbel caught from peg 9 on paste over pellet at 8 metres and down the margins on meat.

Runner-up was Mark Grange with 138lb of carp from peg 4, then came Danny Button with 86lb of carp from peg 6.