Roper assembles Fenland Factory Bank East Midland League win

The East Midland Winter League practice match on Cock Bank Drain and Factory Bank fished a little better than expected with the top three anglers all managing to break into double figure weights, writes Ken Wade.

Despite the weather and weed Factory Bank saw three of the top four anglers coming from it led by Martin Roper.

The Sensas Mark One angler is in a rich vein of form right now and on Sunday caught small fish steadily all day to finish with 13lb 15oz. Andrew Kilby was not too far behind. He weighed in 13lb 6oz, then came Richard Martin on 12lb and Tony Hayden with 9lb 13oz.

Unfortunately the weather does not look as if it’s going to be kind to us this year and despite last weekend’s very respectable return considering the conditions many will be surprised if it produces anything much better for round four, but let’s hope we are wrong and the fish decide to feed as it did for those practising earlier in the week.

On Sunday it was the return of the very successful Guru/Bag Em Baits winter series run by March angler Barry Mason. It has been popular since Barry got it up and running with anglers from across the fens and beyond wanting to fish and as always it was over subscribed.

Like many still waters the Beastie Lake has hit the buffers though, a cold snap and clearing waters has seen weights plummet and on Sunday it was as bad as many could remember for a very long time with many not being able to put 10lb to the scales.

Barry has been clever though and it’s more about section wins throughout the series that will determine the winner, so even a low weight could still see anglers getting good section points carried through to the next round.

It was plain sailing for match winner Simon Godfrey, he drew peg 10 and fished the pole with pellet and red maggot to finish with 80lb 11oz. On peg 13 was runner-up Adam Playford. He fished a small feeder for 77lb 14oz, followed by John Whincup, he fished the long pole with maggot for 43lb 11oz.

Section winners were: B Mason, D Carlton, K Wadge, S Dow.

The writing was on the wall for those fishing the Beastie Lake after the Spratt’s AC match result was announced. Mac Campbell took the honours with a modest 33lb 15oz net of carp from peg 24 catching close in on pellet and red maggot. Bob Barrett came second from 22 fishing a small feeder for 22lb 2oz, then came Mick Ramm with 12lb 13oz.

Decoy Lakes was not the only venue struggling to produce big weights. In the Saturday Rookery Waters match fished on the Magpie Pool, Sensas Mark One rod Josh Pace topped a strong field with 44lb 14oz. Drawn on peg 3 the Wisbech based rod caught on soft pellet fishing the long pole. Mac Campbell continued his good winter form by taking the runner-up spot putting 40lb 4oz to the scales, then came John Cartwright with 36lb 10oz.

In the Wednesday over 60’s open on the Jay Lake John Belshaw caught on bread to finish with 55lb 6oz. Runner-up was John Millard with 54lb 10oz followed by Roy Whincup on 37lb 12oz.

A very good 85lb 8oz net of skimmers and carp taken by Sam Hawkes was the highlight of the day in the latest Townsend Lakes open match fished on the Woodpecker Pool. The local rod caught on the long pole with pellet to take a comfortable victory.

Andy Adams came in second on 45lb 8oz fishing a small feeder and long pole. Third place went to Colin Begbie on 37lb 4oz.