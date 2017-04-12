Royal Cousins catch at Coates Kingsland fishery for Spratts AC

The Spratt’s AC season is well underway now and in the club’s latest match at Kingsland fishery Trevor Cousins led the way, writes Ken Wade.

Cousins bagged a fine 184lb 1oz net of big carp taken with paste over pellet on the pole from peg 7. With lots of fish on the surface he even caught a few better samples dobbing with large pellets.

Runner-up was Peter Spriggs, also on the pellet and paste approach, fishing a long pole line for 137lb 1oz. Third place went to Martin Parker who fished meat close in to finish with 97lb 1oz.

Sport is also picking up at Buttonhole Fishery. Despite a cool wind catches were as good as can be expected at this time of year. Out in front with 114lb 6oz was Andy Lawrence, he caught on luncheon meat fished shallow and later at full depth netting fish to double figures. Not far behind was the in-form Andrew Carter, who relied on the pellet and paste approach, but did catch late in the match on luncheon meat for 105lb 5oz. Andy Rose came in third with 81lb, all caught up in the water.

There are lots of matches taking place each week at Rookery Waters. In the Rookery Waters £1,000 qualifying open on the Magpie pool there was a cracking turn-out and despite a full lake and overnight frost sport held up well. Top rod was Gavin Butler, who caught tight to the reeds with banded 6mm pellet fished shallow to catch 52 carp for 123lb 14oz to book his spot in the final in August.

Runner-up was Simon Godfrey, who had most of his fish on the hybrid feeder tight over to the island and a few at 5m with meat and shallow at 14.5m with pellets to finish with 123lb 6oz, followed by Ricky Ashwell on 111lb 6oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open on the Jay Lake first place went to Tony Dawson from peg 46. Alternating between meat short and dead maggot and ground bait in the margins Tony managed to put 148lb 14oz onto the scales.

Runner-up from peg 16 was Tony Watling. He caught using his favoured pellet and corn approach short and in the margins for 140lb 8oz, then came Rob Goodson from peg 8 with 130lb.

Andy Adams returned to form in the Townsend Lakes open match fished on the Woodpecker Pool. He drew peg 15 and caught on the long pole with pellet fished shallow for a fine 152lb. In second was John Whitcolbe, who caught on a short pole line for 133lb 14oz, followed by Derrick Upson, fishing maggot on a long pole weighing in 57lb 14oz.

Calling all Tydd Gote anglers: a reminder that the club’s AGM will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 7.30pm at the Woodman’s Cottage, Gorefield.