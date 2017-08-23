Sensas off-colour in National but Bates bites back in Angling Trust Riverfest on Nene at Peterborough

I think it is fair to say that Sensas Mark One were very disappointed with their result in the Division One National fished on the Shropshire Union Canal on Saturday, writes Ken Wade.

To be fair the colour rapidly dropped out of the venue and boat traffic was a real problem for some, but it was the same for all teams and our local lads ended up close to the bottom, finishing in a lowly 43rd position.

On a much brighter note Sensas Mark One rod Bob Bates took top spot in the following day’s Angling Trust Riverfest event which took place closer to home on the River Nene at Peterborough.

Bob drew well at the top end of Orton and bagged a massive 54lb 5oz net of bream on the long pole with worm and caster to see him through to the grand final in a few weeks’ time.

Fenland Rods saw Dave Garner top the field with a modest 68lb from the Snake Lake at Headfen Fishery. The good news is he also picked up the £100 golden peg winnings for taking the top spot.

After a very slow start he evenutally found the fish netting most on luncheon meat.

In second place was John Smith, who caught on pellet close in for 61lb 14oz, followed by Tony Nesbitt with 60lb 7oz and Dick Warrener on 58lb 5oz.

One of the best results from last week came from the Spratts AC club fishing the Cedar Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex. The lake fished really well with some huge weights taken, topped by Trevor Cousins with 166lb 1oz taken from peg 7 catching close in with sweetcorn.

Runner-up was Mac Campbell. He fished meat over pellet for 136lb, then came Peter Spriggs on 135lb 6oz.

The weekend also saw the big £1,000 two-day festival over at Rookery Waters and a cracking venue saw some big weights and a really tight finish.

The match was split over two lakes, Magpie and Jay, so section points were all important. Day One on Magpie saw March rod Ian Darlington topping the field with 187lb 14oz from peg 7.

Over on Jay Mark Cross led the way. He did well in strong winds to put 94lb 12oz to the scales.

Day two saw much better conditions for the anglers and weights also improved. On Magpie Adam Swain took the honours with a fine 218lb 14oz, fishing close in to the lillies. On Jay Gavin Butler put 124lb 4oz to the scales to win that lake.

The consistent Cross took the £1,000 pay packet home, though, with two points and a total weight of 268lb 6oz.

Results. Magpie Lake Top 5 – Day 1: 1 Ian Darrington – 187lb 14oz, 2 – Gavin Butler – 182lb 02oz, day 2: 1 Adam Swain – 218lb 14oz, 2 – Mark Cross – 191lb. Jay Lake Top 5 Day 1: 1 Cross – 94lb 12oz, 2 – Simon Godfrey – 83lb 10oz, day 2: 1 Butler – 124lbs 04oz, 2 – Tony Dawson – 113lbs 04oz.

Top 5: 1 – Cross – 2 points – 286 lbs 6oz, 2 – Dawson – 2 pts – 265lbs 14oz, 3 – Shaun Coaten – 2 pts – 167lbs 06oz, 4 – Butler – 3 pts – 306lbs 06oz, 5 – Swain – 3 pts – 248lbs 02oz.

Tydd Gote AC results.

Wednesday, August 16, Main Rd Club/Open Match: 1 Andy Greenwood 8lb, 2 Pete Emery 7lb 5oz, 3 John Taylor 6lb 3oz. Thursday, August 17, Black Dyke evening Club Match: 1 Ray Malle 8lb 6oz, 2 Sammy McSpadden 4lb 9oz, 3 Andy Greenwood 4lb 9oz. Sunday, Main Rd Club Match: 1 Darren Williams 7lb, 2 Andrew Kilby 6lb 15oz, 3 Sammy McSpadden 6lb.