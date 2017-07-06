Sonny, 12, tops first round in King of Fens

The King of the Fens team event has been one of the most popular summer series of matches over the past few years, drawing anglers from right across the country to our Fenland water ways.

But for some strange reason this year’s event has seen the league all but collapse.

I suspect it’s due to the many new individual and team events that seem to have sprung up, couple that with a difficulty in attracting new anglers into our sport.

There are not many clubs better than Tydd Gote AC at doing just that but it all takes time to introduce young anglers and bring them up to speed with the many new approaches to our sport, particularly the match fishing side.

For Sonny Lynn, 12, it all seems to have worked out just fine after he topped the first round of this season’s King of the Fens match on his home turf, the North Level Drain. He bagged the only net of bream, all on a small feeder, putting a fine 19lb 10oz to the scales.

Ray Malle came in second, putting a good tench and a net of perch to the scales for 9lb 13oz, then came Pete Wills with 9lb 7oz.

On the team front, Sensas Mark One White side took an early lead to top the field with 27 points.

Fenland Rods’ latest fixture took them over to Emily’s Lake at Fraser’s Fishery, Ely. It’s not been a kind venue for the club and once again with a stiff breeze on the water the fish all seemed to be at one end of the lake, giving good sport for some while others struggled.

Leading the way was the in-form Tony Nesbitt, he fished close in with pellet to finish on a very respectable 108lb 11oz.

Mac Campbell came second, fishing sweetcorn for 89lb 4oz, followed by John Smith with 44lb 2oz and Wendy Bedford on 31lb 8oz.

The Spratts AC match at Kingsland Fishery saw the top five anglers all break into three figures with match winner Trevor Cousins putting a huge 237lb 15oz to the scales.

Cousins fished pellet up in the water and dobbing off the top on a short pole line from peg 10, catching carp to 14lb.

Peter Parlett was second, he fished pellet up in the water for 161lb 9oz, and Mick Raby third on 129lb 6oz.

On his first-ever visit to Buttonhole, young Tom Edwards fished paste close in from the start to weigh in a massive 212lb from peg four.

In second place was Matt Arnold on 131lb 4oz, followed by John Bishop with 117lb 10oz.

Chatteris Workingmen’s Club anglers fitted in two matches in a week at Bull’s Mill.

One saw some big fish starting to show while the other was a small fish match.

In the Wednesday fixture Steve Newell topped the field with 3lb of small fish, Jack Halverson was second with 1lb 9oz then came Derek Leek on 1lb 6oz.

Sport was better at the weekend. Mark Dunham found three good tench and a few small fish to put 16lb 6oz to the scales. Runner-up Peter Cornwall weighed in with 13lb, ahead of Mark Bodger with 6lb 8oz.

Fishery boss Colin Begbie topped the latest Townsend Fishery open on the Kingfisher Lake with 78lb 10oz.

Drawn on peg 23 he concentrated on a long pole line with pellet for most of the day.

It was much the same for runner-up Ben Lawrence. He finished with 56lb 14oz then came Nigel Wright who fished meat in the margins for 48lb 8oz.