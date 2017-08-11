Tydd Gote club gives junior anglers a go

Over the last few years it seems to be increasingly hard to encourage youngsters to have a go at fishing, writes Ken Wade.

With so much choice these days it would seem fishing has taken something of a back seat.

Barry Stacey, King of the Fens winner on Sunday

Thankfully Tydd Gote AC have been at the forefront of local clubs keen to see more junior anglers having a go at fishing and on Saturday they once again ran a junior fishing match – in fact the fourth and most sucsessful so far.

With plenty of senior club members and parents on had to give out plenty of encouragement and advice it turned out to be a really fun day. The trophies and prizes were made available from donations and funding from local angler Tony Molls family, whose last wish was to encourage junior anglers into fishing at Tydd Gote A.C.

The day was also supported by Wisbech Angling Centre, March Angling Centre, Stanjay Tackle, Paul Goult & Mark One Sensas for prizes, trophies and bait.

The day was completed with a barbecue on the bank, a big thanks to Jon Young’s company Hotspring World for the burgers and sausages.

Chefs Andy Spencer and Dick Paul even managed to barbecue in the rain and not burn anything.

Results: first Henry Bates aged 9yrs with 8lb 13oz, then William Bates (11yrs) on 8lb 7oz, followed by Josh Trundle (7yrs) with 4lb 12oz. Other winners, Over 11: Arron Wright 4lb 5oz. Under 11: Charlie Bates 2lb 7oz

Biggest fish of the day went to Dylan Williams 6lb 11oz.

Local rod Barry Stacey had a day to remember in round three of the King of the Fens League, fished on the Middle Level Drain, St Peter’s Bridge. He put a fine net of bream to the scales, weighing in 51lb 14oz.

Runner-up was Rob Wright with 14lb 15oz, then came Andy Ellis with 14lb 12oz.

Teams: 1 Tackle & Bates 25 points, 2 Drain Rods 24, 3 Sensas Mark 1 White 22.

The last round of the King of the Fens League is on Sunday, August 27, on the North Level, Tydd Gote, the draw will be at the Woodmans Cottage, Gorefield.

Spratts AC fished their latest match on the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes which saw Mick Raby taking a very comfortable victory from peg 22, catching carp close in on meat over pellet, weighing in 133lb 11oz.

The runner-up spot went to Trevor Cousins with 92lb taken on corn close in from unfancied peg 16, then came John Smith with 87lb 12oz.

Fenland rods also fished Six Islands, their match at the weekend was a pairs event which saw Peter Parlett and Kev Lee taking the honours with 5 points, followed by Dick Warrener and John Smith with 6.

Top individual was Bill Foster on peg 25 weighing in 90lb 6oz.

Tuesday’s open match at Buttonhole Fishery once again saw some fine nets recorded, topped by John Bishop from peg six. He caught down the middle from peg 6, weighing in 125lb 10oz.

Runner-up with 113lb 10oz was Andrew Carter. He caught on paste and meet close in, then came Sammy McSpadden on 94lb 8oz.

Kingfisher Lake was the venue for the Townsend Fishery open on Sunday which saw Alan Owen on peg 19 taking the honours with a level 87lb taken close in on meat.

Runner-up with 78lb 12oz from peg 32 was Marek Wadas fishing a feeder, followed by Colin Begbie with 74lb 8oz, caught on the pole with sweetcorn and pellet.