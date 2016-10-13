Tydd Gote East Midland League weights not up to expectations

After a disappointing start to the East Midland Winter League series on the River Nene all the action switched to the Fenland drain at Tydd Gote, writes Ken Wade.

The North Level had been producing some very respectable form so hopes were high for the big turn-out lining the banks for Sunday’s big practice match.

The leading weights were very good but unfortunately some sections of the drain were very bad indeed – so poor that I hear some of the pegs have been moved off the practice length onto other parts of the drain in the hope of finding a few more fish. It is disappointing for all concerned, particularly Tydd Gote Angling Club, who have worked hard over the past few weeks trying to get a good match off the ground.

But as is often the case no one can control conditions or where the fish migrate to through the winter months. So those fishing Sunday’s round two match should prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Leading the way with a fine 31lb 15oz net of perch and tench taken on chopped worm and caster was Graham Welton. He drew close to the Main Road Bridge. In second place, again with perch and tench, was Simon Colclough, who weighed in 19lb 9oz, and in third place was Colin Oakman on 15lb 14oz.

This week’s match sections are as follows, A and B: Black Dyke; C, D and E: Church; F and G: Raisens Bridge; H: Owl Box Side of Main Road Bridge; J and K: Pumping station side of Main Road.

The Tydd Gote club match results make good reading, such a pity the form could not have been transferred onto the big match sections. John Price put a fine 13lb 3oz net of fish to the scales in the Wednesday match. A close second was Pete Wills with 12lb 4oz, followed by Rob Wright on 8lb 6oz.

On Sunday Andy Greenwood took the honours with 14lb 4oz, with Pete Emery second on 10lb 5oz and Colin Burton third with 8lb 8oz.

Fenland Rods are coming to the end of their summer fixtures at the end of the month, but still seem to be finding fish despite a change in the weather. At the weekend they fished on the Yew Pool at Decoy Lakes which saw guest members taking the honours. Top rod with an impressive 127lb 1oz was Kevin Watkins, who caught on sweetcorn close in. Then came Colin Drage – again it was sweetcorn getting the bites. He weighed in 93lb 2oz.

Third was Dave Garner on 84lb 1oz, closely followed by John Garner on 83lb 13oz.

There was a good turn-out for the Saturday Open match at Rookery Waters which saw Geoff Arnold through to the winter final, topping the field from peg 32 with 99lb 14oz. Runner-up was Vinny Easy on 90lb 12oz and in third place was Tony McGregor with 74lb.

At Townsend Lakes the Cuckoo Canal Pool continues to fish very well. Top rod with 167lb 8oz was local angler Alan Owen, who drew peg 10 and caught on a short pole line with pellet. Fishery boss Colin Begbie came in second. He weighed in 130lb 4oz taken close in with maggot, then came Brian Arliss with 84lb 4oz.

You really should try and get over to fish Buttonhole Fishery in the Tuesday matches before they come to an end as the sport has been first class of late.

Top rod in a very close contest was Andrew Carter. He took carp to double figures on pellet and paste from peg 6 for 144lb. That was just enough to see off the challenge of Mark Grange, who weighed in 143lb catching on meat and corn from peg 9. Third place went to Lester Pratt, who had 105lb from peg 20.

The Yew Lake at Decoy saw Spratt’s AC fishing their latest match and Trevor Cousins continued his fine run of form, topping the field with a level 100lb. Drawn on peg 7 he caught on dead reds and meat from the margins.

Runner-up with 90lb 10oz was Mac Campbell. He drew peg 10 and also caught on dead reds and in third was Martin Parker, fishing pellet up in the water for 83lb 3oz.