Upwell and Fenland catches remain good despite some frost

Despite the occasional frosts, angling right across the area has been very good for this time of year, writes Ken Wade.

Match results have held up well and pleasure anglers have seen some fine weights recorded.

It’s expected to be yet another busy bank holiday weekend coming up.

Don’t forget your rod licence though as you can expect to see Environment Agency bailiffs out and about over the coming weekend going around all the fisheries, big and small, checking to make sure we are all fishing legally.

The Cuckoo Canal Pool at Townsend Lake rarely fails to let anglers down and on Sunday some huge nets of fish were once again recorded.

Topping the field with 126lb 4oz was Harry Morgan, he drew peg 34 and caught the majority of his catch fishing a short pole line with pellet.

Colin Begbie came in second on peg 4 and fished shallow down the middle with maggot and later in the margins for a level 98lb. Myke Pollard was third, he fished caster and sweetcorn for 94lb 14oz.

Over at Decoy Lakes Fenland Rods had their second outing of the year fishing the Elm Pool. It was no surprise to see Kev Lee topping the leader board once he had pulled out fancied peg 17.

It was not easy though, in fact with virtually no fish to show in the first hour he looked to be out of the running, but he went on to put 175lb 4oz to the scales taken on meat and paste.

On the opposite bank to Kev was runner-up Les Bedford, he alternated between the feeder and pole with maggot and pellet to finish second with a very respectable 122lb 4oz, followed by John Garner with 108lb 12oz.

Spratt’s AC’s midweek match saw them on the Yew Pool on the Decoy complex which saw some very good nets of fish taken. Fishery regular Terry Tribe proved to be too good on the day.

He put 132lb 5oz to the scales from peg 15 to take a comfortable victory. Terry fished the bomb and corn early on and later fished meat in the margins, catching carp to 8lb and barbel to 3lb. Mac Campbell took second place with 111lb 7oz, he drew peg 13 and fished pellet at 8 metres and later close in with meat.

Just behind was Trevor Cousins on 110lb 11oz, caught on meat close in for most of the day.

Buttonhole Fishery is well worth a visit, producing cracking action with some huge nets of big carp to be had on a variety of methods. In the latest Tuesday match Andrew Carter led the way with 163lb 12oz of carp from peg 14. It is not a noted peg but just seemed full of fish on the day.

He caught in the margins from the off starting in the deeper water on luncheon meat over pellet and corn and later on moving into the shallow margins on cat meat. Runner-up was Mark Grange with 129lb 8oz of carp to double figures taken from peg 6, caught shallow on meat and then in the margins. Jonny Clark with 97lb from peg 2 was third.

l There was a very good attendance for the Saturday qualifying open at Rookery Waters which meant both Jay and Magpie lakes being used.

Dan Abbott from peg 27 on Magpie started on banded pellet shallow then switched between two margin lines on his left hand side with meat and maggots to top a very strong field with 150lb 5oz. To make things even better Dan took home one of the £200 golden pegs pots.

Runner-up on Jay lake was Steve Freeman from peg 11.

He alternated between meat and pellets in the edges and long to the far bank for 114lb 6oz, followed by Josh Pace on a level 96lb.