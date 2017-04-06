Warmer weather leads to big numbers on Rookery Waters

It’s a busy time over at Rookery Waters for both the pleasure angler and matchmen as the warmer weather has seen a huge turn around in catches, writes Ken Wade.

The fish are feeding now and it’s not a struggle any more to get a few bites.

Big baits such as meat and sweetcorn have worked well and some good sport has also come to those fishing shallow with caster.

The big bonus this year is the new platforms on the Jay Lake making it much more comfortable to fish from.

Not only that but they have been built out into the lake, making it so much easier to fish a long pole to the far bank margins, a good job well done in my opinion.

In the latest Saturday open match, it was the in-form Simon Godfrey leading the way with a fine 147lb 10oz on the Jay Lake.

The Whittlesey rod caught small carp and brown goldfish from fancied peg 13, taking a lot of fish in the last half of the match.

Runner-up from peg 28 was Boston angler Gavin Butler, who finished with 101lb 4oz, while Josh Pace was third with 93lb 10oz.

The recently-introduced Thursday open match was fished on the Magpie Pool which saw Kevin Wadge leading the field with a fine 172lb 6oz net of carp.

He started the match fishing the long pole with pellet shallow before switching to the margins with sweetcorn.

In second place was March angler Andy Adams, fishing similar tactics to the winner to weigh in 124lb 4oz, followed by Stephen Daniels on 112lb 12oz.

The first match of the year over at Buttonhole Fishery showed the venue has lost none of its quality with plenty of fish showing right around the lake and a fine 100lb 11oz winning weight.

Mark Grange, from peg 20, took carp, with approximately half his fish falling to the pellet waggler and some larger fish from the margins on meat late on in the match to seal the win.

Andrew Carter came second, on peg four, with 97lb 5oz of carp that fell to a paste and pellet approach, and Mark Rose took third position, from peg 18, with 70lb 4oz.

Spratt’s AC are yet another club finding the fish at the moment, their most recent club match saw them lining the banks at Six Islands on the Decoy complex.

Top rod was Trevor Cousins who weighed in 128lb 14oz.

He fished pellet at eight metres and later meat in the margins from peg 12 catching carp to 7lb.

Runner-up from peg 6 was Martin Parker. Fishing red maggot close in he caught carp and barbell for 87lb 4oz.

Third spot went to Ted Lloyd who caught on meat from peg 24, putting 71lb 15oz to the scales.