Wat super Ramsey Factory Bank angling weights by Anthony

The Angling Trust British Pike Final took place once again on the Twenty Foot and Glassmore Bank Drains on Saturday.

This unique event saw close to 200 anglers in competition to take, not only the coveted title and silverware, but a share of the prize and pools money for the winner of almost £1,200.

Competitors were greeted by driving, heavy rain. The awful conditions were reflected by the absence of sport in some areas, and the wet banks were difficult to negotiate in some sections.

The Middle Level Commissioners together with Whittlesey Angling Club had made an excellent job of ensuring the pegs were fishable on the day. However the legacy of a very mild autumn and the extent of the growth of grass and reeds meant cutting took longer than normal and was only completed days before the event.

Some good doubles were taken early in the match from the area with David Cantrell and Mick Garner scoring with samples of 15lb and 14lb 4oz respectively.

Another highlight on the bank was a 6lb pike taken by local evergreen lady piker Joan Cole, who was rewarded with the ladies’ title.

This year’s winner Bob Goodwin took a superb 25lb 8oz specimen, which was more than enough to take the title.

Sadly this event will be the last final that will see Ann and Ted Rowe as organisers. Ann has been involved with the running of all aspects of the finals for almost 30 years and her involvement will be missed by many.

Onto the local match fishing scene and on Sunday there was a good turnout for the practice match for those fishing the East Midland Winter league. The venue was split between Cock Bank Drain and Factory Bank at Ramsey so it was no surprise to hear at the draw that the match would in fact become two mini matches as those drawn on Cock Bank would have little chance of competing with Cock Bank. It turned out to be a wise move as Factory Bank produced some cracking weights, topped by Anthony Watling. He put a fine 18lb 13oz net of roach to the scales to claim the top spot, closely followed by Colin Oakman, who weighed in 17lb 8oz. Over on Cock Bank Kevin Wadge made the most of an end peg draw topping this part of the match with three tench and a few small fish for 9lb 12oz. Runner-up was Dale Stones. He had one tench and some small roach for 5lb 9 1/2 oz. This weekend’s round of the Winter League will be split equally between the two venues.

The regular Sunday open match at Townsend Lakes saw a tight match at the top of the leader board on Woodpecker pool, with Steven Hillman on peg 3 taking the honours with 75lb 10oz. He started on the long pole with pellet and later switched to pellet in margins taking several bigger fish. Giving the winner a good run for his money was Andy Adams on peg 13, who fished the long pole line with pellet all day but fell just short with 74lb 14oz. In third place with 68lb 6oz was Colin Begbie on peg 15.

It was tough going for everyone in the latest Spratts AC match fished on Horseshoe Lake at Decoy Lakes. Match winner Mick Linnell put 46lb 15oz to the scales taken from peg 11. Mick fished corn, pellet and worm starting on the feeder and later on a short pole line catching carp to 6lb and barbel to 5lb. Runner-up was Terry Tribe who put 39lb 8oz to the scales. He fished pellet and maggot at eight metres and later close in from peg 10. Then came Trevor Cousins, who caught on the feeder, then close in with corn, for 36lb 12oz.

Once again Steve Poole picked up the winner’s envelope over at Buttonhole Fishery in the latest open match on the venue. Despite a wet and miserable day there were still fish to be had as was shown by the results sheet at the end of the day. Steve has now won three matches on the trot. This match saw him put a fine 198lb 4oz to the scales taken from hot peg 6 fishing pellet long and short. Steve Freeman came second. He was on peg 18 and weighed in 103lb 4oz, followed by Gordon Harmer on 61lb 4oz.

The next Buttonhole opens will be on Sunday (12) and Saturday, November 18. To book in or for further details tel Chris 07928222462.