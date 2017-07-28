What a week it’s been for Tydd Gote anglers

What a week it’s been for Tydd Gote AC, writes Ken Wade.

Weights have been reasonable since the start of the season but very few anglers had come into contact with any amount of bream.

That all changed for the better on Sunday, though, in the club match fished on the Main Road section of the North Level Drain. Match winner Paul Spriggs put a massive 99lb to the scales, by far the best catch of the season. Colin Burton came second with 13lb, followed by Martin Roper on 7lb 13oz.

The midweek matches saw John Taylor taking the honours with 7lb. Andy Greenwood was second equal with Dave Williams, both weighing in a level 4lb.

Thursday’s evening match saw Greenwood with 4lb 15oz topping the field, second was Pete Emery on 3lb 7oz, followed by Colin Gibbons with 2lb 13oz.

Despite poor weather conditions, more akin to winter than mid-summer, we saw some fine nets recorded at Rookery Waters for the regular Saturday open matches.

The latest saw March rod Barry Mason taking the honours and from a £200 golden peg as well. He drew peg 36 and fished a small method feeder to finish on 167lb 8oz.

Runner-up with 151lb 6oz was Roger Gowler, who fished the margins with meat and maggot, then came Josh Pace on 146lb 8oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open on the same lake venue regular Roger Gowler took the honours by the narrowest of margins, putting 157lb 8oz to the scales, caught on maggots and meat.

Falling just short was Tony Dawson on 156lb 2oz, followed by David Millburn on 134lb 10oz.

Buttonhole fishery once again showed good form in the Tuesday open. Top rod was Andy Lawrence, another angler last week to win off a golden peg. He weighed in 129lb 8oz, all carp taken on a short line with meat over pellet. Runner-up with 105lb 15oz was Andrew Carter fishing meat and paste.

Third place went to Sammy McSpadden with 87lb 3oz.

There was a good turnout for the first-ever “Waggler Only” match on Sunday for the Fenland Rods fixture. The match was fished on the Willow Pool at Decoy Lakes and for match winner Callum Judge it was also a first, winning his first-ever match.

He drew hot peg 25 and knew the pressure was on to get a result. In fact he did it in fine style, taking the honours with 86lb 2oz, catching on meat to the island.

Runner-up was John Smith on peg 18 with 72lb 11oz, followed by Mel Lutin on 70lb 7oz and Kev Lee with 61lb 13oz.

There were lots of small fish to be had in the latest Chatteris Workingmen’s Club fixture at Bulls Mill.

Leading the way with 5lb 15oz was Peter Cornwall. He put 5lb 15oz to the scales. Runner up with 3lb 11oz was Derek Yorke, then came Jack Halverson, 3lb 10oz.