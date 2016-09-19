Wisbech Sensas Mark One squad take Eastern top three placings

What a weekend the Wisbech based Sensas Mark One squad had at the Eastern Region Shield match fished on the Middle Level Drain on Sunday, writes Ken Wade.

In an effort to improve team attendance at this once prestigious event organisers switched the match to a Sunday and brought forward the date.

It has not really worked out that well, but thankfully the quality of teams competing ensured it was still a very good competitive match. It was dominated by Sensas Mark One though taking the top three team placings which I am sure will go down as a record, probably never to be achieved again. Sensas Mark One (Red) made up of Dave Williams, Chris Lynn, Andy Spence, Jack Damant and Mike Kirby took the title with a 46 point score card and also had the added pleasure of seeing team mates Andy Spencer topping the individual list with 8kl 300g from D section and runner up was Jack Damant, he was in E section and weighed in 7kl 140g.

The squad will now switch their attention to the up and coming East Midland Winter League fished on rivers and fenland waters right across the area. With an excellent win under their belts they will be ready to do battle with a very strong Browning Hotrods team. Although the league is not as big as it has been in the past it will still be very competitive and will be eagerly anticipated by everyone taking part.

Sometimes a bit of luck can play a big part in match fishing, it certainly did in the latest Buttonhole Fishery midweek open match which saw match organiser Andrew Carter top the field with 135lb, not only did he scrape home by a single fish but scooped the £100 Golden peg pay out after winning from peg 6. It was tight at the top of the leader board, Andrew taking the honours with the very last fish of the day, he caught most of his fish on paste over pellet on a short pole line and a few really big fish late on with meat. Pushing him all the way was Danny Button, he was on peg 9 and weighed in 129lb, followed by Mark Grange with 125lb.

Red hot peg 6 on the Lou’s Pool at Decoy Lakes once again lived up to its reputation as one of the best pegs on the complex in the latest Spratt’s AC match. Trevor Cousins was the lucky recipient and he made no mistake, fishing his favorite pellet waggler shallow he put a fine 113lb 15oz to the scales. Mac Campbell took second place from peg 3 fishing close in with meat for 98lb 8oz, then came Martin Parker, he caught on the pole with pellet up in the water for 95lb 11oz.

Pike anglers will be hoping that a change in the weather is on the way very soon now. October onwards has always been recognized as prime time winter fishing for pike. Throughout the summer months pike have been taken on lures and spinners from the likes of the Forty Foot and Twenty Foot drains, with some big fish coming from the North Level Drain in the past couple of week too. But get ready for the bigger specimens once we have a frost or two with dead bait rigs recognised as the preferred set up for the specimen fish that live along the fenland waters.