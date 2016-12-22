Wright runner-up in March festive angling match

With the big East Midland Winter League over and done with for another year local anglers across the area were looking forward to the annual March Christmas Match, writes Ken Wade.

It’s a must-fish fixture every year as it usually fishes well and organiser Bob Fitzjohn ensures there is a cracking pay-out and a fine array of prizes.

No exception on Sunday then, but the match did attract a good contingent from outside of the area, including match winner Simon Fields from Barnsley.

He drew just above the Health Centre Bridge and caught well on bread punch at the start of the match before switching to a hemp seed line across to the far side to finish with a fine 26lb 4oz net of roach.

Runner-up was March angler Gavin Wright. He drew in the centre of the town at the clock tower and fished the pole using maggot over groundbait to take a net of quality rudd for 24lb 8oz. Ricky Young came in third; he put 21lb 5oz to the scales.

Full result: 1 Simon Field, Barnsley, 26lb 4oz; 2 Gavin Wright, March, 24lb 8oz; 3 Ricky Young, Browning Hotrods, 21lb 5oz; 4 Mick Dixon, Sensas Mark One, 19lb 13oz; 5 Chris Lynn, Sensas Mark One, 19lb 8oz; 6 James Drakulic, Matrix Image, 18lb.

Over at Decoy Lakes it was yet another round of the Guru/Bait Tech winter series run by March angler Barry Mason. It’s not been easy on this usually prolific water in recent weeks and once again it proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Match winner was John Whincup. He drew peg 6 and thankfully he read the water well, with no previous form from carp he decided on a pole and maggot approach which saw him top the very strong field with 48lb 9oz. Adam Playford took the runner-up spot with 44lb 5oz, then came Simon Dow on 43lb 12oz.

If you are looking for a local stillwater over the Christmas holiday period then give Townsend Lakes a try. Match results have been good, with pleasure catches even better on all the lakes.

In the latest open match at the weekend on the Woodpecker Pool, Sam Hawkes took the honours with a level 54lb from peg ten, a mixed net of fish caught on the pole with pellet.

The consistent Colin Begbie came in second fishing similar tactics weighing 43lb 8oz, then came Alan Owen on 39lb, his catch included a fine 19lb carp.

A tiny Fenland drain that does not get the attention from anglers it used to is Cock Bank, but in a recent Whittlesey AA club match on the water some very impressive results were recorded.

Out in front was Sensas Mark One rod John Taylor; who caught on the pole with chopped worm and caster, netting three tench and some smaller samples for 15lb.

That was only just enough to see off the chasing pack led by Tony Benson. He caught three tench but a few less smaller fish to give him 14lb, followed by Andy Bull with 11lb 5oz.