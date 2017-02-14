Ashes winner Gatting at March

March Town Cricket Club held their annual cricket dinner in the pavilion last Friday, with former Ashes winning captain Mike Gatting the guest speaker.

The attacking batsman – who skippered England to success over old foes Australia in 1986-87 Down Under – gave an entertaining account of touring life with the team from the late 1970’s until the early 1990’s, recalling stories about the likes of Sir Ian Botham, Graham Gooch, David Gower and Geoffrey Boycott.

Gatting captained the national side in 23 Test matches between 1986 and 1988. The 31st annual dinner was attended by 60 members and guests.

It was organised by Stephen Wallis, Norman Alterton and John West.

March are due to start their season with a friendly against Long Sutton on Saturday, April 8, at The Avenue with the opening Tucker League game due on Saturday, April 22, when the 1st XI host Histon.