Fenland Running Club member Else on the road

Fenland Running Club member Tracey Else travelled to Dereham with fellow running friends from Ryston Runners AC to take part in the Dereham Runners AC’s Dereham Town 5K Road Race on Sunday.

There was a large field of 330.

Else finished 216th in a time of 26:28.

