Ferry good Fenland Running Club age group award haul at Barney Memorial

The Barney Memorial 5K race at Ferry Meadows last Wednesday was hosted by Nene Valley Harriers.

It was also the race after which some of the prizes for the previous five races in the Peterborough Grand Prix Series were presented to Fenland Running Club members.

Because of the unusual method by which the category prizes are decided, some of the awards were given to runners in younger age categories than their true categories: Maire Irlam (LV50) took second place in the LV45 group and Jane Greenwood (LV60) took second place in the LV50 group.

For the men, Martin Jennings was first MV45, Paul Griffin was third MV50 and Ian Milburn was first MV70. In the 5K race itself, with 152 runners, Fenland were again in the places as Maire Irlam was 83rd and 2nd FV50 in a time of 22:06; Ian Milburn was 1st MV70 in 22:41 and Jane Greenwood was 2nd FV60 in 25:58.

On Sunday, Rod Sinnott was the sole FRC runner at the Kimbolton Castle Half Marathon. In a large field of 505 finishers, Rod was 45th in an impressive time of 1:31:56.

l Three Counties Running Club’s Colin Simpson and Sue George began their quest of a 420-mile charity bike ride around East Anglia for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

At times the four-day cycling event was tough but the pain was worth it.

Saturday saw a huge Three Counties attendance at the local King’s Lynn Parkrun. The heat saw seven of the 13 runners achieve new personal best times.

Over at the March Parkrun, members Nicole Coughlin and Adele O’Connor flew the Three Counties flag.

Further afield, Colin and Joely Apps took part in the Tamar Lakes Parkrun in Bude, Cornwall.

Lynn 5K Parkrun: Jonny Clark – 19:55 (PB), Gary Bligh – 20:34, Dave Lawrence – 22:02 (PB), Mark Southwood – 22:41, Jodie Clark – 24:32 (PB), Hannah Chown – 26:57 (PB), Jamie-Leigh Dearsley – 29:18 (PB), Frances Salter – 29:25 (PB), Karen Smith – 29:25, Steve Whitelam – 29:52, Bethany Lakey-Gathercole – 32:08 (PB), Marc Martin – 32:08, Justeene Hammond – 43:30. Tamar Lakes Parkrun: Colin Apps – 23:23, Joely Apps – 33:50. March 5K Parkrun: Nicole Coughlin – 31:48, Adele O’Connor – 32:16.