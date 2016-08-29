Gales don’t faze Leverington-based Three Counties Running Club

Gale force winds along the seafront at Worthing Parkrun didn’t dampen Leverington-based Three Counties Running Club’s Colin Simpson and Sue George’s enthusiasm, whilst Colin and Joely Apps took to Yeovil Montacute Parkrun in Somerset.
Closer to home, four members ran King’s Lynn Parkrun.
Lynn 5K Parkrun: Tim Connor - 25:34, Jodie Clark - 26:20, Jonny Clark - 26:21, James Hammond - 30:34.
Worthing 5K Parkrun: Colin Simpson - 22:24, Sue George - 27:47.
Yeovil Montacute 5K Parkrun: Colin Apps - 23:25, Joely Apps - 36:40.
