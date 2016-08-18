Larham PB nets vet prize for March AC

Seven members of March AC took part in the Thorney 5-mile road race on Sunday.

Andrew Larham led the team home in a personal best time of 31 minutes 30 seconds and winning the first Vet 55 prize. Geraldine Larham was the third female to finish the race in a PB time of 32.45.

Jane Greenwood

Other times were: Justin Elvidge 32.12pb, Malcolm Hunt 38.56, Tom Orr 40.32, Helena Mueller 43.29 and Pat Brown 55.23.

Claudia Milburn and Tracey Else represented Fenland Running Club at the Great Yarmouth Road Runners Half Marathon on Sunday on a gently undulating course which started and finished in Gorleston and went through the grounds of Somerleyton Hall.

With 356 finishers, Claudia finished 92nd but as fourth lady in a new PB time of 01:39:38 and Tracey was 330th in a time of 02:21:24.

The previous Wednesday, eight FRC members took part in the fifth and final race of the Peterborough Grand Prix 5K Series hosted by Werrington Joggers. With three FRC runners breaking the 20-minute barrier, Martin Jennings was 19th in a field of 255 finishers in a time of 17:58.

Rod Sinnott and Tim Chapman were the other sub-20 minute FRC members finishing 48th and 64th in 19:27 and 19:50 respectively.

Other FRC finishers: Maire Irlam 121st 22:20; Ian Milburn 141st 23:16; Clive Harrod 150th 24:06; Jane Greenwood 185th 25:40; Cheryl Chapman 236th 28:27.