Boost for March Goalball Club funding

March Goalball club is on the look-out for new players after £1.3m funding from Sport England is to be invested to continue the sport’s remarkable record for participation and development.

The only Paralympic sport specifically designed for the blind and visually-impaired, Goalball is played using raised markings on the floor. Players locate the ball through sound and blindfolds are worn to ensure everyone is in the same circumstance. This means that sighted players can also get involved at a club level.

The funding announcement comes after the launch of the Government’s ‘Towards an Active Nation’ strategy earlier this year which highlighted the wider value of sport including physical and mental well-being, personal development and recognising the community, social and economic contribution made when people are able to develop new skills.

One of the findings that impressed Sport England was that involvement in Goalball meant visually-impaired young people were 47% more likely to be in full-time education or employment.

Dates for the March club: alternate Saturdays. Time: 10am–noon at Neale Wade Academy, Wimblington Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 9PX. Facebook: Fen Tigers Goalball

Twitter: @fentigersgball

For more information contact Fen Tigers Goalball Club: Email fentigers@outlook.com