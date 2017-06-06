Brandon blasts March to a much-needed win before Wisbech derby

Brandon Phillips blasted March Town CC to a confidence-boosting six wicket victory at St Ives on Saturday, in the battle of the Cambs Whiting League Division 1 basement boys.

The win against the side who fought for last season’s Division 2 title takes March off the foot of the table and provides them with only their second success of the season.

March 2nd XI v Hardwick & Caldecote cricket action

March took a much improved team performance into next Saturday’s home derby with Wisbech.

Leading run-scorer Phillips struck 75 from 54 balls with a dozen boundaries. The hosts had earlier posted 219-5, with skipper Tyler Phillips bagging 1-16 from his 10 overs.

St Ives 219-5, 50 overs (Spencer Saberton 2-32, T Phillips 1-16, Clinton Bricker 1-43, Andy Wright 1-46),

March 1st XI 222-4, 37 overs (B Phillips 75, Bricker 41no, Tommy Howgego 39, T Phillips 24no, Ben Pyle 17).

The 2nd XI also picked up their second Saturday win of the season, by four wickets against Hardwick.

In-form young opener Adam Conyard carried his bat for 59 in the 138-6 winning total at The Avenue. Three wickets apiece from skipper Matty Vail, Richard Green and James Harradine helped dismiss the visitors for 134.

Hardwick 134 all out, 37.5 overs (Vail 3-25, Green 3-31, Harradine 3-31,

March 2nds 138-6, 35.4 overs (Conyard 59no, Rob Tombs 18, Mark Woodall 15no).

The 3rds made light work of bottom club Witcham – Curtis Oldroyd’s unbeaten 57 helping them to a convincing eight wicket win in CCA Junior League Division 3N.

Witcham 95 all out, 29.2 overs (Charlie Revell 3-15, Jacob Gray 3-26, Toby Nulty 2-17),

March 3rds 97-2, 21.2 overs (Oldroyd 57no, Jamie Chapman 18, Dennis Furnell 15).

Dropped catches cost the 4th XI dearly as they lost by a whopping 148 runs to a strong Cotton 2nd XI in CCA Junior League Division 5N.

The visitors on the Doddington wicket raced to 255-8. They then had a bit too much pace for the March youngsters, who were bowled out for 107.

A batting disaster saw the Sunday 1st XI suffer only their second defeat of the season at King’s Keys, but they still top the table in Rutland League Division 2.

Only Shaz Akhter (35) and Rob Moden (22), making a welcome return, featured in the 94 all out total, as they lost by 133 runs Skipper Andy Wright and Steve Coe were the chief wicket-takers.

King’s Keys 227 all out, 38.4 overs (Andy Wright 4-25, Steve Coe 3-39, Sam Clarke 2-37).

March 94, 30 overs (Shaz Ahkter 35, Rob Moden 22).

Wisbech’s 127 all out was not enough in Cambs League Division 1 at Waresley on Saturday.

Jason Young top-scored with 25 as the visitors could not form any partnerships. After being 12-2 when opening bowlers Paul Edgeller and Kieran Haynes struck, the hosts reached their target with plenty of overs to spare.

Waresley 128-5 (35.5 overs; Paul Edgeller 1-21, Kieran Haynes 1-14, Parth Patel 2-28, Gary Freear 1-36) 30pts, beat Wisbech 127 all out (48.1; Gary Freear 18, Josh Bowers 24, Jason Esser 10, Paul Edgeller 17, Jason Young 25) 6pts by 5 wickets.

Other scores: Wisbech 2nd XI 202-9 (45; Dom Stannard 45, Danny Emmington 38, Rhys Howell 25, Ali Anthony 23, Matt Esser 10, Adam Hodgson 12, Jonathan Garner not out 22) 6pts lost to Thriplow 206-2 (41.3; Brodie Ellis 1-37, Thomas Dunning 1-27) 20pts by 8 wickets.

Wisbech 3rd XI 207-5 (40; Adrian Clare 49, Charles Baxter 89; Santosh Bakka 2-39) 20pts beat Leverington 80 all out (29.2; Andy Reid 16; Kieran Hallatt 3-8, Ian Bell 3-11) 4pts by 127 runs.

Cambridge Granta 4th XI conceded 0pts, Wisbech 4th XI 20pts.

Sunday, Rutland League Division 1

Wisbech 262-7 (45; Gary Freear 92, Parth Patel 113) 8pts, lost to Bourne 267-6 (43.2; Gary Freear 3-56) 18pts by 4 wickets.

Fenland Trophy

Wisbech 2nd XI 115 all out (27.5; Lewis Shipley 29, Martin Knowles 32; Leon Walker 3-14, Jack Dent 3-41, Angus Pate 3-12) 10pts, lost to Wimblington 116 all out (35; Matt Dawson; Jamie Hallatt 8-1-17-4, Alfie Drew 8-1-22-5) 40pts by 1 run.