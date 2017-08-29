Brandon’s bash helps put March on title brink

Brandon Phillips bounced back to form with a blistering innings of 93 that has taken March Sunday 1st XI a step nearer to promotion and possibly the Rutland League Division 2 title, following a 45-run victory against Whittlesey.

Having failed to trouble the scorers at Wisbech the previous day, Phillips smashed five ‘sixes’ and 11 ‘fours’ off just 65 balls as he and Clinton Bricker (21) put on 62 for the first wicket. Lower down the order, Lewis Welcher’s rich vein of form continued with a timely 48 in the total of 251-9.

Whittlesey batted well to reach 206 all out, at Upwood CC, with Steve Coe the leading March wicket taker.

March 251-9, 45 overs (B Phillips 93, Welcher 48, Bricker 21, Steve Coe 21, Andy Wright 19), Whittlesey 206 all out, 44.2 overs (Steve Coe 4-55, Ben Chapman 2-25, Sam Clarke 2-44, Andy Wright 2-47).