Cambs League batting lets down March again versus Nassington

Another disappointing Cambs Whiting League batting display from the March 1st X1 versus Nassington on Saturday as they were bowled out for 132 in 32.2 overs.

Top scorer was Brandon Phillips with 42 (five fours) with his brother Tyler Phillips 29 (four fours).

Andrew Wright was the only other March batsman to reach double figures with 14.

In reply Nassington scored 137-3 off 31.3 overs. Connor Craig scored 69* and Wright took 2 for 21, with the other wicket falling to captain Tyler Phillips.

The result leaves March bottom of the table with 62 points. They are two points behind second-from-bottom side St Ives Town CC.