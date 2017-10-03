Chatteris CC promotion and cup

The annual presentation evening for Chatteris Cricket Club on Saturday evening was very well attended and they enjoyed free live music and a buffet as a thank you for a successful season.

The first XI recovered from a poor start to finish in third place in CCA Senior 1 and the second XI gained promotion from CCA J3N. The 2nds also won the prestigious CCA Junior Cup which is the fourth time the club have lifted the trophy since it was first played for in 1897.

In the short form of the game Chatteris also won the Kirkland Cup which was played as part of the popular “Friday Nights at Fullers”.

Individual awards: 1st XI bowling Peter Munns, batting Kurt Cunningham; 2nd XI bowling Shimron Thomas, batting Oliver Bailey; Sunday XI bowling Peter Gunn, batting Liam Boxall. Players’ player of the year, Matt Hollis & Anton Kaval. Performance of the year, Jake Kaval & Matt Hollis. Duck Cup, Ant Palmer. Young PoY Kizza Bailey. Clubman of the year, Malc Perry.