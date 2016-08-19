Jack, 13, picks up first Wimblington wicket

Wimblington CC maintained their second placed position in CCA Junior Division 3 with a good win at third-placed Fulbourn.

Bowling first, Wimblington shared the wickets around all their bowlers – Jack Dent the pick of the attack with 4-12, whilst 13 year-old Jack Marsh picked up his first wicket for the first team.

In reply Wimblington lost a couple of wickets early on but Matthew Day went on the counter-attack, scoring a quickfire 38. After Day was dismissed Angus Pate (33 not out) guided them home for the victory.

A very youthful Wimblington Seconds got the better of Wisbech 4ths in their derby at Parkfield. Wisbech made 145-4 from their 40 overs, Rod Shipley top scoring with 57 not out. Wimblington reached the total for the loss of five wickets, skipper Andy Woodard top scoring with 71 not out.