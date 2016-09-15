March Town Cricket Club clinch title

March Town pulled off a remarkable title-winning success in Cambs Division Two on Saturday.

Only two games in the top two divisions of the Cambs League made a significant start and they were the games involving overnight leaders St Ives and second-placed March.

But St Ives’ match at neighbours Warboys was rained off after the first innings, enabling March to overhaul them at the top by completing a six-wicket win at Fordham. It was a fine bounce-back by March, who were relegated from Division One last season for the first time since 2001. Aussie Sam Freedman claimed 4-19 from nine overs as Fordham, who needed to win to have a chance of staying up, were dismissed for 135. Andrew Wright and Toby Nulty both took two wickets and March were always in control of their reply as Brandon Phillips (49), James Hilliard (26) and Freedman (25no) batted with authority.

All Division One matches were abandoned before the scheduled start which means Wisbech have finished second.