Phillips close shave as March poised to go up

March 1st XI need just seven points from their two remaining matches to clinch promotion back to Cambs Tucker League Division One at the first attempt.

This followed a narrow two wicket success away to Cambridge Granta 2nds.

In an added bonus in the race to become champions, leaders St Ives lost and are now just 11 points clear at the top – and the teams meet next weekend!

Skipper Tyler Phillips took 3-21 as the home side were dismissed for 155 at Clare College.

At 10-2, Brandon Phillips (54) and Ben Pyle put together a 68-run partnership before a mini collapse.

Tyler Phillips continued his good form with an unbeaten 26 – teaming up with Toby Nulty for a vital late stand of 42.

Cambridge Granta 2nd 155 all out (T Phillips 3-21, Sam Clarke 2-19, Sam Freedman 2-27), March 1st XI 156-8 (B Phillips 54, T Phillips 26no, Ben Pyle 20, Nulty 15).

The 2nd XI’s fate still hangs in the balance after the bottom of the table clash in CCA Senior League Division 2 against Cottenham was abandoned to rain with 18 overs remaining and the match evenly poised.

March fought back to contain the visitors to a 204 all out total off their reduced 40 overs.

Then Manuj Patel teamed up with opening batsman Steve Hinson for an unbeaten 85-run fourth wicket partnership.

Cottenham 204 all out, 38.4 overs (Manuj Patel 3-23, Richard Green 3-37, James Beresford 2-20, Sam Mason 2-48), March 2nd 119-3, 22 overs (Steve Hinson 44no, Manuj Patel 31no).

The 3rd XI’s match with Wisbech 3rds also fell victim to Saturday afternoon’s storms – March taking the wooden spoon in CCA Junior League Division 2N.

The Sunday 1st XI slipped to their third successive defeat when they lost by a heavy 124-run margin to Rutland League Division 2 promotion candidates Grantham.

The visitors were dismissed for 240 and in reply Brandon Phillips hit the top score of the day for the second day running.

Grantham 240 all out (Tyler Phillips 3-49, Andy Wright 3-57, Sam Clarke 2-62), March 1st XI 116 all out (Brandon Phillips 26, Ben Pyle 17, Tyler Phillips 14).

Like most Division One games, the battle between Wisbech and Ramsey at Harecroft Road was abandoned with the home side on top.

Jamie Gollands (76) top scored in the Fenmen’s 197 and Ramsey were 71-5 when play was halted for the day.

Leaders Foxton’s win at Blunham means they need just two points from their final two fixtures to seal top spot.