Wimblington cricketers are pushing league leaders

Wimblington CC firsts took a much changed side to face league leaders Burwell and pushed the hosts very close in a low scoring game.

Batting first on a very green track Wimblington were all out for 121. Angus Pate continued his recent good form with 33 whilst Mark Woodall hit 31.

In reply Wimblington looked to pressure Burwell from the off. After Fraser Leader removed the big hitting opener after one swipe too many he took two more wickets in an excellent spell of bowling.

Burwell’s experience managed to see them over the line in the 34th over but only after the depleted side had given them a good scare.

With two games remaining they now look likely to finish behind Burwell and claim the second promotion place in CCA junior 3 North.

They host Chippenham at Parkfield on Saturday.

Wimblington Seconds virtually guaranteed their Division 6 North status with a win over Girton.

Recovering from 71-8 they finished on 142 all out with Jason Bullman hitting 37 and Marcus Larham contributing 21.

The late rally from the tail included 17 from veteran John Bradley.

It proved invaluable as the visitors were bowled out just four runs short.

The Sunday side also won a close game, beating City of Ely.

The visitors batted first. Undone by great bowling, with Angus Pate taking 5-19 and 17 year-old Leon Walker taking 2-11, Ely were bowled out for 100.

After a great start from openers Mark Woodall, 38, and skipper Jack Dent putting on 79 for the first wicket and a dramatic collapse to 82-7, the tail wagged again and Dent hit 25 not out to help guide his team home with one wicket remaining.

n Bank Holiday Monday sees the club holding a Family Fun Day at Parkfield from 12.30pm-6pm, with attractions including a tug of war competition (teams still welcome), tombola, raffle, cake stall, barbecue, treasure hunt and face painting.

The bar will be open all day as well.