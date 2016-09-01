Wimblington cricketers clinch promotion

Wimblington CC first team clinched promotion with a big victory over visitors Chippenham.

Put into bat, Wimblington got off to a perfect start with Karl Anderson and Mark Butler putting on 106 for the first wicket.

Anderson fell for 70 to bring the in-form Angus Pate to the wicket. Butler fell for 31 and Pate hit a classy 69. Matt Green blasted 60 with 16 year-old Connor Porter hitting four fours and four sixes to finish on 50 not out, his first-ever half century for the seniors.

Wimblington finished on an impressive 324-5.

In reply Chippenham seemed happy to bat out the overs. After a delay for bad light and rain the visitors finished on 155-4 to see Wimblington celebrating second place with an away game at Haddenham to follow at the weekend.

All credit goes to Chippenham for continuing the game when they could have gone off after the delay. If they had done so, Wimblington would have got no points from an abandoned game.