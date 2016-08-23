Wisbech Town host Ramsey in vital match

Wisbech Town CC next Saturday host Ramsey (12.30pm) in a match they must win to harbour any Cambs League runners-up ambitions.

Neither team is realistically likely to catch Tucker Gardner Division 1 leaders Foxton, but a big win for Wisbech and maximum points in the remainder of their run-in could see them snatch second spot.

On Sunday in the Rutland League, a collapse cost Wisbech.

Only a final-wicket stand of 22 between Brodie Ellis (six not out) and Harry Drew took them past 150.

Scores: Nassington 158-6 (37.5 overs; Sam Rippington 2-19, Brodie Ellis 1-36, Jonathan Garner 3-15) 19pts beat Wisbech 154 all out (40.4; Dom Stannard 27, Gary Freear 29, Jack Hargreaves 24, Rippington 17, Harry Drew 11) 6pts.

Saturday scores: Wisbech 2nd XI 309-3 (45 ov) 20pts beat Great Shelford 201 -10 6pts in CCA Senior League Division 1.

Little Downham 127-2 20pts beat Wisbech 3rds 124-10 4pts in CCA Junior League 2 North.

Wisbech 4ths 171-10 7pts lost to Milton 3rd XI 178-7 (40) 20pts in Mr Cricket CCA Junior League 6 North.

n An abject batting display has cast a cloud over March 1st XI’s title Tucker League Division 2 title credentials, having lost by 16 runs to Saffron Walden 2nds at The Avenue on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 163 for victory in a reduced 48 overs, they capitulated to 111-9 before a last wicket stand of 35 runs boosted the final total to 146.

Unbeaten at the end was Andrew Wright on 26 and several of the bats in the side could learn from the No9’s straight play and patience.

At the top of the order, James Hilliard blasted his way to a top score of 43, but the normally reliable middle order caved in to a mixture of spin and pace on an excellent track.

Wright also took out the two Saffron Walden opening batsmen when they were going well at the start of the game.

Saffron Walden 2nd XI 162 all out, 43.4 overs (Andy Wright 3-13, James Harradine 3-28, Anthony Palmer 2-16, Tyler Phillips 2-43), March 146 all out, 34.1 overs (James Hilliard 43, Wright 26no).

There’s still a glimmer of hope that the 2nds will avoid the drop from CCA Senior League Division 2, following a close 14-run victory at bottom club City of Ely.

Stephen Wallis underpinned the 186-4 total with a knock of 53.

Ten-man March then restricted the home side to 172-7, with Steve Coe the pick of the bowlers.

March 2nds 186-4, 45 overs (Wallis 53, Coe 28no, John Gilson 25, Steve Hinson 19), City of Ely 172-7, 45 overs (Coe 3-36, Richard Green 2-18).

An understrength Sunday 1st XI lost to Whittlesey by 62 runs in Rutland Division 2, following a lacklustre showing with the bat at The Avenue.

March were shot out for 141, with Ben Pyle hitting 43, in reply to Whittlesey’s 203-8. Off-spinner Richard Green made a rare Sunday appearance and grabbed himself a 4-65 haul.

Whittlesey 203-8, 45 overs (Richard Green 4-65, Sam Clarke 2-52), March 1st XI 141 all out, 36.4 overs (Ben Pyle 43, Sam Clarke 26).

The Sunday 2nd XI have clinched the Fenland Trophy title following a 78 run victory away to close challengers Khalsa.

Skipper Curtis Oldroyd led from the front with 44 runs and opening batsman Doug Furlong hit 34, as March were dismissed for 163.

Will Curtis then produced a 4-13 spell and together with Sam Mason’s 3-21, Khalsa were shot out for 85.

March 2nds 163 all out (Curtis Oldroyd 44, Doug Furlong 34, Josh Watson 19), Khalsa 85 all out (Will Curtis 4-13, Sam Mason 3-21, Dan Waltham 1-11).

Cambs League top three

Team p WSO W Pen Pts

Foxton 19 10 5 0 382

Ramsey 19 10 3 0 354

Wisbech Tn 18 10 3 0 331