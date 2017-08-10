Edgeller 50 in vain for Wisbech CC

Wisbech Town CC 1st XI lost at Ramsey in the Cambs Whiting League Division 1 by 67 runs.
Ramsey scored a very competitive 260 for seven, with Gary Freear 9-1-26-1 the only bowler escaping punishment.
Wisbech were in trouble at 83-5 and only tail-ender Paul Edgeller’s 50 off 48 balls gave their total respectability. Wisbech stay third in the table.
Scores: Ramsey 260 for 7 (40.5 overs; Paul Edgeller 2-41, Gary Freear 9-1-26-1, Jamie Gollands 2-63, William Gowler 2-14). Wisbech 193 all out (39 overs; Gary Freear 30, James Williams 24, Parth Patel 38, Gollands 12, Edgeller 50, Silas Mutubaki 17).
Wisbech 2nd XI 5pts v Foxton 2nd XI 5pts, rain.
Wisbech 3rds 116-6 (Adrian Clare 35, Rob McGregor 24, Lewis Jackson no 25) 20pts beat Cambridge N.C.I. 2nds 115-7 (25; Adam Whittaker 2-7, Thomas Dunning 1-27, Josh Porter 2-30, Kieran Hallatt 2-26) 5pts by 4 wickets.
Sunday, Fenland Invitation Trophy: March Town 2nd XI 207-7 (40; George Gowler 2-44, Josh Bell 1-25, Ryan Jackson 1-52, Ian Bell 2-28, Finlay Murdoch 1-28) beat Wisbech 2nds 180-7 (40 ov; Danny Emmington retired out 100, Josh Porter 25, Gowler no 11, Ian Bell 11) 16pts by 27 runs.
