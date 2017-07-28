Fenland Council Walking Cricket fun sessions end at March

The last “Walking Cricket” session last Thursday was cancelled due to rain.

All players had to retire to the pavilion for tea and coffee. Everyone had enjoyed the 10 previous sessions supported by Lauren Bremner, Fenland District Council ‘Active Fenland co-ordinator’.

MTCC chairman Les Mills said: “We hope the sessions will continue next season. It has been good fun and very social. It is not easy ‘Walking’ a quick single!

“Numerous cricketing tales have been told. It is amazing how good we all were in our cricketing careers all those years ago.”