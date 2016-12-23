Allen goes nap for March youths

Under 12

Gunthorpe Harriers Sky 2 March Soccer School 4

Festive footie fun at Gunthorpe with a good game played in great spirit by both teams but it was the March lads who came home the merrier with two goals from Archie Cullum and one apiece for Brandon Wojtowych and Bailey Yeomans.

A tremendous all round team performance and first half of the season for these talented youngsters.

March Soccer School 6 Deeping Rangers Claret 4

March took an early 3-0 lead with goals from Allen and a bullet header from Halls before being caught out celebrating the festive period early, allowing Deeping to respond with two goals to get back into the game and take the score to 3-2 at the break.

Marching on the second period the local lads extended the tally further with Allen firing in his fifth goal.

Deeping battled on and notched two further goals.

Not the best performance from the league leaders but enough to grab the three points and keep their 100 per cent record.