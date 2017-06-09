Ashley’s Taylor made for Chatteris Town FC

It has been agreed that Ashley Taylor will continue as Chatteris Town FC‏ first team manager for the 2017/18 season.

The Lilies‏ have announced their friendlies, 7.45pm unless stated.

Schedule - Thursday, July 13: March Town away; Friday, July 21 Haverhill away; Friday, July 28 King’s Lynn Town Res home; Wednesday, August 2 Warboys home; Saturday, August 5 Milton home (2pm).

New Wisbech Town Reserves boss Simon Flanz has made his first signings for next season: former Fenmen and Yaxley star Scott Carter, looking to get back to his best following a long injury layoff, and another ex-Fenman Andy Coleman.

Reserves training starts Monday, June 26, 7pm start at the Elgood’s ground.

Flanz added: “All of last season’s squad I would like to keep.”⚽️