Bad Hare day for both March Town FC sides

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One

Diss Town 4

March Town United 2

Both March sides ended up losing on Saturday.

Diss had the bulk of the play. An early goal for the home side was cancelled out but Diss scored two more in the last five minutes of the first half.

Diss added one more before a late Hares consolation goal. Away scorers were Max Mattless and Rob Conyard. On Saturday March host Leiston Res.

March: David Beeny, Liam Brady, Jordan Fiddes, Aaron Wykes, Max Mattless, Matt Cox, Lewis Thompson, Adam Conyard, Matthew Barber, Sean White, Rob Conyard. Subs: Scott Beeny, Danny Atkins. Att: 104.

March Reserves lost at home to Houghton & Wyton 2-1, Luke Pepper bagging a late goal.

Chatteris Town won 3-1 at Brampton in the Kershaw Premier League KO Cup. Alexander Ashley (2) and substitute Jacob Butler were on target.