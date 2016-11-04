Barbour brace for March in Wisbech derby win

Wisbech Tn 1 March Tn Ladies 4

With both teams having games called off, Wisbech hosted a quickly arranged friendly.

March took the lead when Shannon Kelly put through Louise Barbour to score, although Wisbech quickly equalised. Keeper Tori Sharpe saved well from Wisbech’s Sophie Gutteridge, before Adele Munday and Sue Bedwell-Byatt scored before half time with a shot into the top corner. In the second half, Barbour scored a second from range.

Hares PoM: Marnie Atkins.

Thank you to Tesco in Somersham for providing training balls for March.

Spalding Inter-Services Trophy

Holbeach ‘A’ 0 Tydd St. Mary 3

Champions Tydd progressed to the semi-final with a fine performance.

Holbeach, three PDFL divisions below, on three minutes forced a fine double save by ‘keeper Dave Cooper.

With Paul Newcombe and MoM Darren Rawthorn pulling the strings in midfield, Saints scored via Max Burrell, Tim Lowe from a Jordan Ainslie cross, and in the second half James Woods squared for Burrell to net his second.

Co-manager, Carl Wilson said: “Respect to Holbeach, they gave us a good game and didn’t make it easy for us.”

Other results: Crowland Town Reserves 4 Old Doningtonians 2; Long Sutton Athletic FC 4 Pinchbeck United Reserves 2; Sutton Bridge United FC 6 Holbeach Bank FC (Boston) 0.

Junior Challenge Cup

Upwell Town 2 Ely Crusaders 3

Upwell took the lead after Ivaylo Raychev ran onto a Vasile Trif flick on.

Crusaders were level but a minute later Claudio Cerqueira gave the hosts a 2-1 lead.

In the second half Upwell stopped playing the simple ball and it was to their downfall as the visitors rallied.

Upwell manager Karl Schultz said: “It’s frustrating to lose that sort of game because we had so many opportunities to put the game to bed! They were clinical.”