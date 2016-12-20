Barbour hits first half March Ladies hat-trick

Cambs League North

Thurlby Tigers Ladies 0 March Town Ladies 8

The Hares had a comfortable victory away to Thurlby Tigers to stay top of the Cambs North League.

Raechel Luty scored her first of the season in the sixth minute, with recent signing Livvy Hodges and Louise Barbour scoring from long range shortly after.

Barbour completed a first half hat-trick and PoM Hodges scored again before the break. Tigers improved in the second half but Dani Westgate and Emma Frost scored some late goals to complete the score.

Cambs 4B

Upwell Town Reserves 2

Chatteris Town A 3

A revamped Upwell Town Reserves suffered a heartbreaking last minute defeat in the club’s final fixture of 2016.

The visitors went ahead after 20 minutes before Richard Hunt equalised just before half-time.

Ben Giles then put the hosts 2-1 up shortly after the break.

As the game drew to a conclusion Chatteris piled on the pressure and eventually got a deserved equaliser, before snatching all three points at the death.

Reserve coach Tiago Almeida said: “I’m gutted for the lads. They gave me their all and deserved atleast a point against the team currently in second place. We’ve put in good performances against the top two in consecutive weeks and need to repeat that at the start of 2017.”

First team coach, Karl Schultz, who observed the match said: “Considering the situation the club found itself in, Tiago has done a fantastic job so far. I’m looking forward to working closely with him and Kev Venni in 2017 as we look to build on new, solid, foundations.”