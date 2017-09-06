Battling March Ladies bow out of FA Cup to Peterborough

1st Qual Rd Ladies FA Cup

March Town 0

Peterborough United 5

There was no giant killing act at the GER on Sunday, but the Hares put up a strong performance against Posh.

Some excellent defending and an inspired performance from player of the match keeper Tori Sharpe meant Posh didn’t score until the 40th minute.

A penalty in the 43rd minute made it 0-2 and a tough score line to take at half-time after a battling Hares performance. The game opened up further in the second half but Posh got a third in the 65th minute.

Hares Shannon Shaw and Livvi Hodges went close, before Posh got two late goals to complete the scoreline.

Hares manager Gary Davis was proud of the team’s combative performance and would like to thank the 100-plus crowd who turned up for the game and March Town Athletics U11 girls for their mascot duties.